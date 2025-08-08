Aktis Oncology Appoints Accomplished Life Sciences Industry Veteran Mike Sherman to its Board of Directors

Life sciences executive brings over 30 years of leadership experience in oncology drug development and strategic transactions as Aktis continues to advance its proprietary pipeline of miniprotein radioconjugates

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies, today announced the appointment of Mike Sherman as an independent director to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike to the Aktis Board of Directors," said Matthew Roden, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aktis Oncology. "Mike brings exceptional experience leading successful oncology companies through critical development milestones and strategic transactions. His impressive track record of value creation and deep understanding of the oncology landscape will be invaluable as we advance our innovative radiopharmaceutical platform, including the NECTINIUM-2 Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating AKY-1189 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and other Nectin-4 expressing tumors."

Mr. Sherman brings over 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry to Aktis' Board of Directors, with a distinguished track record of leadership as Chief Executive Officer and Board Director across multiple public and private companies. He currently serves as an independent Board Director at Werewolf Therapeutics and Tolremo Therapeutics, which are both focused on the advancement of novel cancer therapeutics. Most recently, he served as Chairman at Chimerix, overseeing the company's $935 million acquisition by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in 2025, and prior to that, served as Chimerix's Chief Executive Officer and Board Director. Prior to Chimerix, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Endocyte Inc., guiding the company from a $200 million market capitalization to its $2.1 billion acquisition by Novartis in 2018 for worldwide rights to PLUVICTO®, which was developed by Endocyte and is now a leading FDA-approved radiopharmaceutical treatment for advanced prostate cancer. Earlier, Mr. Sherman also served as Endocyte's Chief Financial Officer, playing a pivotal role in the company's initial public offering and subsequent financings. Mr. Sherman holds a BA in Economics from DePauw University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

"I am excited to join the Aktis' Board of Directors at such a pivotal time as the company is establishing itself as a leader in the field of radiopharmaceuticals," said Mr. Sherman. "Aktis' vision and proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate technology opens up new opportunities to create treatment options for patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers. The company has made terrific progress with its pipeline and with the Eli Lilly discovery collaboration, and I look forward to working with the exceptional team to advance these promising therapies to patients."

Aktis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on unlocking the breakthrough potential of targeted radiopharmaceuticals for large patient populations not addressed by existing platform technologies. Aktis' most advanced pipeline program targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other solid cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, Aktis has developed its proprietary miniprotein radioconjugate platform to generate tumor targeting agents with properties ideal for alpha radiopharmaceuticals. Designed to maximize tumor killing through high penetration followed by internalization and retention in cancer cells, Aktis' miniprotein radioconjugates are designed to quickly clear from normal organs and tissues, thereby maximizing anticancer activity while minimizing side effects of treatment. The Aktis platform is isotope-agnostic and further enables clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement with imaging isotopes prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to leverage its miniprotein platform to develop novel radioconjugates outside of Aktis' proprietary pipeline. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com .

