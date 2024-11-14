SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Akero Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 14, 2024 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of the Company presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including MASH. Akero’s lead product candidate, EFX, is currently being evaluated in three ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH (F2-F3) or compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to MASH: SYNCHRONY Histology, SYNCHRONY Real-World, and SYNCHRONY Outcomes. The SYNCHRONY program builds on the results of two Phase 2b clinical trials, the completed HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic MASH (F2-F3) and the ongoing SYMMETRY study in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to MASH, in which more than 300 patients have been treated for up to 96 weeks. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X for more information.

Investor Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
212.362.1200
christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:
Peg Rusconi
617.910.6217
peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

Northern California Events
Akero Therapeutics
