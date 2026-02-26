Akari Therapeutics Appoints Leading Cancer Biology and RNA Expert, Prafulla Gokhale, Ph.D., to Scientific Advisory Board

Recognized expert in cancer biology, RNA biology and translational therapeutics with 20 years of experience in preclinical oncology drug discovery and development

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with novel immuno-oncology payloads, today announced the appointment of Prafulla Gokhale, Ph.D., Director of the Experimental Therapeutics Core and the Lurie Family Imaging Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

“Dr. Gokhale’s expertise in experimental therapeutics, RNA biology and translational oncology comes at a pivotal time as we advance AKTX-101 toward the clinic,” commented Abizer Gaslightwala, President and CEO of Akari Therapeutics. “His proven track record to develop novel translational experiments/data that lead to well-designed and high-impact clinical strategies will strengthen our development approach as we advance AKTX-101 to clinical trials. As we move closer to first-in-human studies, his insight will help ensure that AKTX-101 and our novel PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload enter the clinic with a focused, data-driven high-impact program to optimize results.”





Dr. Gokhale has over 20 years of experience in preclinical oncology drug discovery and development. He began his career as a faculty member in the Radiation Medicine Department at Georgetown University before moving to the pharmaceutical industry, where he led in vivo pharmacology teams with increasing responsibility at OSI Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, and Verastem. He currently heads the Experimental Therapeutics Core at Dana-Farber, overseeing translational research programs that integrate genomics, molecular biology, patient-derived models, imaging and preclinical studies to advance novel therapeutic strategies.

Dr. Gokhale commented, “I am excited to join Akari’s Scientific Advisory Board and work alongside a team advancing a truly differentiated approach to ADC development. Unlike conventional payload strategies that rely on tubulin inhibitors or DNA-damaging agents, PH1 targets RNA splicing, a fundamental regulator of cancer cell biology. This novel mechanism offers the potential to disrupt tumor survival pathways while also drive unique innate and adaptive immune system engagement. I look forward to collaborating closely with the team to further refine the translational strategy and support the advancement of AKTX-101 into the clinic.”

Dr. Gokhale’s work has been widely published and funded, reflecting his leadership in transforming fundamental discoveries into clinical innovations for cancer and related diseases.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune system to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, ARV7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by late 2026/early 2027. Akari is also developing AKTX-102, an ADC candidate targeting CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), a well-validated tumor antigen broadly expressed across multiple solid tumors. AKTX-102 is designed to leverage Akari’s proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload and novel antibody construct to enable differentiated tumor cell killing and immune activation.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

