Akari Therapeutics’ Accepted Abstract Showcasing its Novel Splicing-Targeted ADC Payload Driving Immune Activation Now Available

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payloads for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced its abstract highlighting immune mechanism-of-action data for its novel ADC payload, PH1. The abstract is now available on the 40th Annual SITC Meeting website, and the Company will present the abstract in oral and poster presentations at the SITC Annual Meeting being held November 5-9, 2025 in National Harbor, MD.

Utilizing its innovative ADC payload platform, Akari is advancing a new class of immuno-oncology ADCs built on the platform of a novel PH1 payload, a spliceosome modulator that has a unique preclinical efficacy and safety profile with the potential to address unmet need for oncology patients singly or in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

The full SITC abstract, which included 2 figures, is now available here with the results summarized as follows:

In this work, Akari investigates the mechanism behind preclinical colon tumor regressions induced by a Trastuzumab PH1 ADC with/without anti-PD-1 and contrasts that against a first-in-class ADC with a microtubule inhibitor payload. A higher rate of complete regressions in the PH1 ADC combination vs comparator ADC combination is attributed to an immune response stimulated by neoantigen, activation of antigen-presenting cells, B, and T-cells, and a mechanistic synergy between the PH1 payload and the checkpoint inhibitor. Interestingly, while neither single agent induced gamma-delta T cells, a kind of T-cell that is not limited by low neoantigen expression in tumors or low numbers of antigen-presenting cells, the PH1 ADC together with anti-PD-1 agent expanded this tumor-killing T-cell population.

Further details will be released in the poster and oral presentations. Details are as follows:

Title: A Novel Splicing-Targeted ADC Payload Drives Immune Activation, Synergy with Checkpoint Inhibitors, and Enhanced Therapeutic Potential beyond Cytotoxicity

Presenter: Satyajit Mitra Ph.D., Executive Director, Head of Oncology at Akari Therapeutics

Abstract No: 951

Poster Session: Exhibits & Poster Viewing 1 & 2

Date and Time: Friday, November 7, 2025,11:30 AM-12:15 PM ET and 5:35 PM-7:00 PM ET, respectively

Location: Prince George ABC Exhibit Halls, Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center.

Oral Session: 302 Beyond Cytotoxic Chemotherapy: the Next Generation of ADCs for Immune Modulation

Date and Time: Sunday, November 9, 2025, 11:05-11:20 AM ET

Location: Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center – Ballroom Level – Potomac Ballroom

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation spliceosome payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker, delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.

