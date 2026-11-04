Akamis Bio to Present Data from a Phase 1 Study of NG-348 in Patients with Advanced Epithelial Tumors at SITC 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Akamis Bio, a clinical-stage oncology company working to advance the standard of care in colorectal cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation of first-in-human clinical data from a Phase 1 study of NG-348 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2026, being held from November 4–8, in Phoenix, Arizona.

NG-348 is an intravenously delivered oncolytic immunotherapy designed to drive intratumoral expression of two membrane-bound proteins that provide key signals for T cell activation: anti-CD3 single-chain variable fragment (scFv) and CD80. Tumor-cell surface expression of these molecules triggers antigen independent T-cell activation within the tumor microenvironment (TME), enabling direct tumor cell killing. By combining direct T cell engagement with oncolysis, NG-348 stimulates a robust anti-tumor response locally within the TME while also offering the potential to overcome immunotherapy resistance. The Phase 1 study assessed the safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor effects of NG-348 monotherapy in patients with metastatic or advanced epithelial tumors refractory to standard therapies.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Phase 1 first-in-human study of NG-348 – an oncolytic adenovirus expressing CD80 and anti-CD3 scFv in patients with advanced epithelial tumors

Abstract: #497

Date and Time: November 6, 2026, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. MT

Location: Phoenix Convention Center, North Exhibition Halls 4–6

About Akamis Bio

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Akamis Bio is a clinical-stage oncology company developing systemically administered oncolytic immunotherapies to treat colorectal cancer, with an initial focus on locally advanced rectal cancer (LARC). Its proprietary Tumor-Specific Immuno-Gene (T-SIGn®) platform is designed to deliver novel immunotherapeutic proteins, biomolecules and transgene combinations to treat solid tumors, with its lead clinical-stage program, NG-350A, driving intratumoral expression of a CD40 agonist monoclonal antibody. To learn more, please visit www.akamisbio.com.

Media Contact:

Jason Glashow

Glashow Strategic Communications

Jason.Glashow@akamisbio.com