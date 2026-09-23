Airrosti Expands REACH Nationally, Scaling Resolution-First MSK Care Through 24,000+ In-Network Providers

Expansion brings clinically guided MSK care to all 50 states, connecting members to virtual care, Airrosti clinics and independent providers.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airrosti, a national leader in outcome-based musculoskeletal (MSK) care with two million treated cases, today announced the national expansion of REACH, its clinically grounded MSK platform combining virtual triage, treatment, and prevention in one coordinated system. The expansion adds a new Referral Intelligence Platform connecting members to more than 24,000 independent, in-network MSK providers, bringing clinically guided access to all 50 states for the first time.

Every MSK episode differs by acuity, geography, and how a member prefers to receive care. REACH now meets members at that intersection nationwide, functioning as a hybrid MSK medical home so someone in Dallas, rural Iowa, or Manhattan gets the same clinically guided resolution.

"Great musculoskeletal care shouldn't depend on your zip code," said Chris Cato, D.C., Founding Provider and Chief Population Health Officer at Airrosti. "Our industry learned how to scale content, exercises and engagement. We built REACH to scale clinical care. Because the future of musculoskeletal care won't be defined by how many people engage with an app. It will be defined by how many people get better."

The care model behind REACH is independently validated by Optum Advisory, delivering $3,607 in total cost savings per treated member per year. This validated approach now extends into markets Airrosti's clinics don't reach, giving employers one consistent MSK solution for office-based, remote, and traveling employees.

The expansion includes:

REACH A Doc: $0, no-insurance-required virtual triage with a licensed provider, available digitally or by phone in all 50 states.

Clinical assessment first, then routing to an Airrosti clinic or one of the 24,000+ independent, in-network MSK providers based on need.

clinic or one of the 24,000+ independent, in-network providers based on need. 25,000 live appointment slots every 14 days, powered by proprietary AI-assisted scheduling.

48,000+ specialist referrals coordinated to high-value orthopedic and neurology providers for high-acuity cases.

No per-member-per-month fee: care runs through employers' existing medical benefits, so they pay for care delivered, not headcount.

The growth follows REACH’s initial launch and continued demand from employer and carrier clients for national coverage and a care model built around resolution, not just access.

About Airrosti



Airrosti Rehab Centers LLC is a national healthcare group specializing in outcome-based musculoskeletal care delivered through integrated in-person, virtual, and digital solutions. With more than 20 years of clinical expertise and nearly two million patient cases treated, Airrosti's care model has demonstrated consistent reductions in episode length, total cost of care, and unnecessary escalation. Airrosti operates a growing national provider network and delivers virtual care across all 50 states.

To learn more, visit: https://reachbyairrosti.com/

Media Contact



Teddy Burnette



5WPR



Airrosti@5wpr.com

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SOURCE Airrosti