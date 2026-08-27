AIM ImmunoTech Participates in the Virtual Investor ‘Why Now’ On-Demand Conference

Video webcast now available here

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that it participated in the Virtual Investor "Why Now" on-demand conference.

During the webcast, AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas Equels presented the Company's investment thesis, highlighting why he believes now is a pivotal time for AIM. The presentation discusses the Company's progress advancing Ampligen® through the Phase 2 DURIPANC clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer, including successful completion of enrollment ahead of schedule, Ampligen dosing of the final patient and the anticipated transition into primary endpoint evaluation in the fourth quarter of 2026, with topline results expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The video webcast is now accessible for on-demand viewing here.

JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are paid consultants to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are investor relations and corporate communications firms. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the Company's website and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on the Company.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.



AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.



For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook.



Cautionary Statement

This press release, and the on-demand video webcast referenced and linked herein, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “projects,” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and any forward-looking statements made in the on-demand video webcast speak only as of the date of its recording. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events and conditions, which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to: the timing of evaluation of the DURIPANC study’s Primary Endpoint analysis of Clinical Benefit Rate; the timing of evaluation of the DURIPANC study’s Overall Survival Endpoint analysis; the anticipated progression-free survival outcomes, quality-of-life measures, and the safety profile of subjects and the expected timing thereof; the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial planning efforts; the potential advancement of Ampligen toward pivotal-stage development; the timing of commencement, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; IP expansion and regulatory progress; the Company’s belief that it is entering a defining period and a significant value inflection period; the number, nature, and timing of anticipated clinical, regulatory, and corporate catalysts; the potential of biomarker stratification, including neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio stratification, to inform Phase 3 development strategy and support a more personalized treatment approach; the potential of Ampligen to offer a differentiated treatment approach for pancreatic cancer patients; the safety and tolerability profile of Ampligen in combination with durvalumab; the Company’s continued compliance with NYSE American listing standards and the sufficiency of its financial position; and timing for receiving government approvals, if at all. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders, and disclosures in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), on its website, and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in preclinical studies do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, lack of adequate funding, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data. No assurance can be given that the findings in preliminary studies will prove true or that such studies will yield favorable results, or that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, on the Company’s website, and in its press releases. Interim, preliminary, and topline data remain subject to audit, verification, and change, and are not necessarily indicative of final results. Observations from the Company’s named-patient program, including reported overall survival among Ampligen-treated subjects with neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratios below 4.5, derive from a small, non-randomized, uncontrolled cohort compared against historical controls, and may not be predictive of results in the DURIPANC study or in any controlled clinical trial. The Company’s continued compliance with NYSE American continued-listing standards is not assured, and the Company may require additional capital to fund the completion of the DURIPANC study and any Phase 3 development; failure to obtain such capital on acceptable terms, or at all, could delay or prevent these activities, and any such financing may be dilutive to existing stockholders. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

For a detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please review the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with such filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov and www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: JTC Team, LLC Jenene Thomas 908.824.0775 AIM@jtcir.com