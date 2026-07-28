AI-Designed Universal Coronavirus Vaccine Clears First Human Trial

Phase 1 results published in the Journal of Infection mark an early but notable step toward vaccines designed to protect against entire virus families rather than a single circulating strain.

An experimental coronavirus vaccine whose core antigen was designed entirely by artificial intelligence has completed its first human clinical trial, with researchers reporting a favorable safety profile and evidence of immune responses against multiple members of the sarbecovirus family - the group that includes SARS-CoV-2, the original SARS virus, and related bat coronaviruses considered to carry pandemic potential.

The Phase 1 trial, led by researchers at the University of Cambridge and university spinout DIOSynVax (DVX) Ltd, enrolled 39 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 50 at National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Clinical Research Facilities in Southampton and Cambridge. Participants received a DNA-based vaccine candidate administered through a needle-free microfluidic jet system rather than a traditional injection. Results were published in the Journal of Infection (Munro et al., 2026; DOI: 10.1016/j.jinf.2026.106759).

A different design philosophy

Conventional vaccines are typically developed in response to a specific circulating pathogen, targeting features unique to that strain - an approach that requires periodic reformulation as viruses mutate. The DIOSynVax platform takes a different starting point: machine learning models were used to analyze large genetic sequence databases spanning the sarbecovirus subgenus and to synthesize a single "super-antigen" intended to capture structural features shared across the entire viral family, rather than one specific strain.

Professor Jonathan Heeney of Cambridge's Laboratory of Viral Zoonotics, who led the research, said the approach is intended to shift vaccine development from a reactive posture to a proactive one, providing protection that persists even as viruses mutate into new variants.

Trial data showed the vaccine triggered immune responses not only against SARS-CoV-2 and SARS, but also against related bat coronaviruses that have not caused documented human outbreaks - a result researchers point to as evidence the platform could offer a head start against future spillover events, rather than waiting for the next pathogen to emerge.

Encouraging, but early

The trial's primary finding was one of safety: no serious adverse events were reported across the cohort. On the immunogenicity side, the results are more preliminary. Coverage of the published data notes that while the vaccine showed cross-reactive binding to antigens across sarbecoviruses, it has not yet demonstrated broad or robust neutralizing activity - the kind of response that would be needed to show strong protective efficacy. Researchers describe the current data as supportive of the underlying design concept rather than proof of protection, with a larger Phase 2 trial now planned to test immune responses across a wider and more diverse participant population.

DIOSynVax, short for Digitally Immune Optimised Synthetic Vaccines, was founded in 2017 as a Cambridge spinout supported by Cambridge Enterprise, the university's commercialization arm. Its pipeline also includes candidate vaccines for seasonal and pandemic influenza and hemorrhagic fever viruses.

The CRO behind the trial delivery

Running a first-in-human trial of a novel vaccine platform across two clinical research sites carries its own operational complexity, distinct from the vaccine science itself. That work was supported by PHARMExcel, a UK-based Contract Research Organisation (CRO) that provided safety management for the study in partnership with the sponsor, University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, and the NIHR Clinical Research Facilities in Southampton and Cambridge. PHARMExcel CEO Yvanne Enever is listed as a co-author on the published Journal of Infection paper.

"This study also demonstrates the value of true collaboration," Enever said, noting that successful early-phase vaccine research depends on sponsors, CROs, NHS teams and investigators working toward a shared standard of scientific rigor and participant safety.

What comes next

At this time, the researchers have not published a timeline for Phase 2 enrollment. If the platform's broader design premise holds up in larger trials, it could offer a template for how vaccine developers approach virus families with pandemic potential - building candidates ahead of an outbreak rather than in response to one. For now, the Phase 1 results represent a proof of concept: a computationally designed antigen has been shown safe in humans and capable of generating a measurable, if not yet fully characterized, immune response across a family of related viruses.