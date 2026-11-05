Agomab to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 4, 2026

Antwerp, Belgium, November 4, 2026 – Agomab Therapeutics NV (Nasdaq: AGMB) (“Agomab”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fibro-inflammation, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 3:30 PM ET in Boston, MA.





Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 3:30 PM ET in Boston, MA. 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Wednesday, November 18, 2026 in London, UK.





Wednesday, November 18, 2026 in London, UK. 9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 4:15 PM ET in Miami, FL.





Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 at 4:15 PM ET in Miami, FL. Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET in New York, NY.





About Agomab

Agomab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel disease-modifying therapies for fibro-inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical need. Agomab’s product candidates are designed to target established, potent pathways and utilize organ-restricted approaches, with the aim of increasing efficacy while minimizing safety liabilities. Fostering a culture of excellence, Agomab’s mission is to pioneer therapeutics that aim to resolve fibro-inflammation and restore organ function to enable people with these disorders to live fuller and healthier lives.

Contacts

Investors

Sofie Van Gijsel

VP of Investor Relations

E-Mail: sofie.vangijsel@agomab.com

Phone: +1 781 296 1143

Media

Gretchen Schweitzer

Trophic Communications

E-Mail: agomab@trophic.eu

Phone: +49 172 861 8540