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Press Releases

Agilent to Announce Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on May 27

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #BringGreatScienceToLife--​Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 after the stock market closes on Wednesday, May 27. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PDT the same day.



To join the listen-only conference call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent’s Investor Relations website. A recording of the call will also be available on the website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Tejas Savant
+1 917-574-4018
tejas.savant@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kate Coyle
+1 302-633-7490
kate.coyle@agilent.com

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