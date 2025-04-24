Agilent Showcases Solutions and Partnerships Transforming Cancer Research and Therapeutics at AACR 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today its participation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting on April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Innovative Agilent products and partnerships playing a crucial role in transforming cancer research, diagnostics, and therapeutics will be featured, including:

"At Agilent, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cancer research and diagnostics,” states Simon May, president of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group. “Our innovative solutions and strategic partnerships are at the forefront of transforming cancer care, enabling us to deliver comprehensive multiomic insights and cutting-edge diagnostic tools that empower researchers and clinicians to make more informed decisions and ultimately improve patient care.”

AACR attendees are invited to join Agilent at the Exhibitor Spotlight Theater on Sunday, 27 April from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for an educational session titled “Revolutionizing Multiomic Profiling: Tagomics’ Interlace Platform and Agilent’s SureSelect Cancer Pan Heme Assay.”

Presenter Dr. Robert Neely, PhD, Co-founder, Director, and Chief Scientific Officer at Tagomics, will explore their Interlace platform. This platform revolutionizes multiomic profiling with a single sample input and minimal sequencing. Combining Agilent’s SureSelect reagents with Tagomics’ unique approach to methylation profiling delivers comprehensive genome-wide genetic and epigenomic insights.

Following this, Dr. Sean Glen, PhD, Vice Chair of Molecular Pathology at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present on the Agilent SureSelect Cancer Pan Heme Assay. This assay is a breakthrough in hematological malignancy testing. It provides a long-term solution by targeting relevant mutation types across all heme-related genes and integrating automated lab and analysis solutions for expedited reporting.

AACR attendees can also explore multiple Agilent research posters and a plethora of posters and platform presentations by customers highlighting Agilent instruments and solutions. For more details about these events, visit the Agilent booth #2306.

*Agilent Avida DNA Onco LB, Avida DNA Onco LB Plus, and Agilent Avida DNA Lymphoma panels were developed as part of the oncNGS Project, which received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Naomi Goumillout

Agilent Technologies

+1.978.314.1862

naomi.goumillout@agilent.com