Agilent Research Catalyst Award Presented to Eastern Institute of Technology, Ningbo

Eastern Institute of Technology professor recognized for advancing PFAS and emerging contaminant analysis

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the Eastern Institute of Technology, Ningbo has received an Agilent Research Catalyst (ARC) Award on behalf of Professor Zongwei Cai. The award recognizes Professor Cai's innovative research focused on developing advanced analytical approaches for detecting per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other emerging contaminants, a growing area of importance for environmental and public health research.

Professor Cai is a globally recognized leader in environmental and bioanalytical chemistry. His research focuses on advancing analytical methods to detect trace environmental contaminants, including PFAS, endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and persistent organic pollutants. By combining high-sensitivity analytical techniques with organoid-based toxicological models, his work aims to improve understanding of how environmental contaminants affect human health.

The awarded research combines advanced mass spectrometry techniques, innovative sample preparation methods, and organoid-based toxicology platforms to link chemical detection with biological impact. Professor Cai's team aims to develop a more comprehensive framework for assessing environmental contaminants and their potential health effects.

“PFAS and other emerging contaminants are increasingly recognized as critical environmental and public health challenges worldwide. Detecting these contaminants at trace levels requires continuous innovation in analytical science. Agilent has played a pioneering role in addressing PFAS background contamination, setting an important foundation for high-quality PFAS analysis. Through the ARC program, we are excited to expand our research using Agilent’s advanced mass spectrometry and cellular analysis platforms to develop new approaches for trace contaminant detection and organoid-based toxicological studies. We hope this collaboration will contribute impactful scientific advances that strengthen the connection between analytical science and environmental health research,” said Professor Zongwei Cai.

“Professor Cai’s research exemplifies the kind of scientific innovation the ARC program is designed to support,” said Ting Yang, vice president and general manager of Agilent Greater China. “Over the years, it has been a privilege to witness the continued advancement and impact of his work in environmental and bioanalytical chemistry. Agilent is proud to support his pioneering research in PFAS and emerging contaminant analysis, and we warmly congratulate Professor Cai and his team on this well-deserved recognition.”

The ARC Award includes research funding and Agilent instrumentation, enabling Professor Cai's team to advance analytical methods for contaminant detection and toxicological assessment. These insights will help scientists improve environmental monitoring, support risk assessment efforts, and better understand the effects of environmental contaminants on human health.

This collaboration exemplifies Agilent's commitment to advancing scientific discovery through partnerships with leading researchers around the world. Through the ARC program, Agilent provides financial support, advanced instrumentation, and scientific expertise to accelerate innovation in life sciences, environmental analysis, diagnostics, and chemical analysis.

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