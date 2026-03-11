Agilent Launches Agilent Advanced Therapeutics, Unifying CDMO Capabilities Across Canada and United States

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$A #BringGreatScienceToLife--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the launch of Agilent Advanced Therapeutics, a unified Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) solution integrating the company’s expanding capabilities across Canada and the United States.

Agilent Advanced Therapeutics brings together the strengths of BIOVECTRA in Canada and Nucleic Acid Solutions in Colorado to deliver a full suite of premium, scalable and customizable manufacturing solutions.

Agilent Advanced Therapeutics’ CDMO portfolio includes oligonucleotides, microbial fermentation, complex and synthetic chemistry, bioreagents, highly potent APIs, and cell line development. The integrated platform provides customers streamlined access to end-to-end development and manufacturing services through a single partner — from discovery and process development through clinical- and commercial-scale manufacturing.

“The Agilent Advanced Therapeutics solution strengthens our ability to support our customers and reinforces our long-term commitment to growth, investment, and leadership in this space,” said Agilent President and CEO, Padraig McDonnell. “For our customers, this means a more integrated experience, deeper technical partnership and a trusted team that understands what it takes to bring life-changing therapies to patients.”

Simon May, president of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group, added: “This launch reflects the combined excellence of our teams and our commitment to advancing the next generation of therapies. We are excited to bring our unified Agilent Advanced Therapeutics capabilities to partners around the world.”

Additional details regarding Agilent Advanced Therapeutics are available on our website.

