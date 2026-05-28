Agilent Introduces OpenLab Sync to Support Guided, Digital Execution in the Laboratory

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the introduction of OpenLab Sync, a new Lab Execution System (LES) that enables laboratories to digitally connect scientific workflows from method design through execution at the bench. OpenLab Sync extends Agilent’s OpenLab laboratory informatics portfolio beyond traditional data and sample management, enabling guided, standardized, and traceable execution of laboratory work in regulated environments.

As laboratories face increasing regulatory scrutiny, workforce turnover, and pressure to standardize operations across sites, many continue to rely on static, paper-based procedures that can introduce variability and risk. OpenLab Sync addresses growing demands for consistency, data integrity, and audit readiness in regulated environments by providing step-by-step, guided digital workflows that help reduce ambiguity in laboratory procedures while improving traceability of bench-level activities across teams and locations.

OpenLab Sync connects to USP MethodConnect through a plug-in developed by Agilent, making Agilent the first integrator of the platform. This integration enables USP’s machine-readable USP–NF test method content, including Monographs, General Chapters, and SOPs, to be ingested directly into guided protocols, transforming static SOPs into fully digital, operational procedures that help reduce ambiguity, supporting faster onboarding, greater confidence in execution, and improved scalability.

“Execution at the bench has remained one of the last gaps in laboratory digitalization. With OpenLab Sync, we are helping laboratories close that gap by supporting more consistent, confident, and compliant execution through a bench-friendly digital experience aligned with modern quality and data integrity expectations. Our collaboration with the United States Pharmacopeia helps laboratories become productive faster while maintaining confidence in both their methods and software,” said Shweta Shukradas, associate vice president of Automated Lab Productivity Solutions at Agilent.

"USP MethodConnect is designed to work across the laboratory informatics ecosystem, and this first integration with OpenLab Sync shows what that work looks like in practice. We look forward to working with integrators across the industry to make verified USP–NF workflows available to every lab that relies on them," said Vimala Raghavendran, vice president of Informatics Product Development at USP.

To further support lab managers, OpenLab Sync applies AI to streamline system setup and day-to-day use by helping reduce the time required to configure instrument integrations and guided workflows during installation. AI-enabled capabilities also provide advanced features such as powering instrument integration, workflow configuration, system monitoring, semantic search, and summarization.

Designed for pharmaceutical quality control and other regulated environments, OpenLab Sync helps organizations improve operational consistency, support compliance initiatives, and scale standardized workflows globally within Agilent’s unified OpenLab digital ecosystem.

OpenLab Sync is available globally as part of the Agilent OpenLab portfolio.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Kate Coyle

Agilent Technologies Inc.

+1 302-633-7490

kate.coyle@agilent.com