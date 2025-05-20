Agilent Announces My Green Lab Ecolabel 2.0 for the New Infinity III LC Series

Advancing sustainable innovation in liquid chromatography

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the Infinity III LC Series — the company’s latest liquid chromatography (LC) instruments — are the first Agilent instruments to receive the new My Green Lab® ACT® Ecolabel 2.0, further reinforcing Agilent’s commitment to sustainable scientific innovation. Designed for efficiency, upgradeability, and environmental responsibility, the Infinity III LC Series offers laboratories a forward-thinking approach to liquid chromatography.

The influence of sustainability on how science is done continues to grow, as individuals, institutions, and government agencies globally embrace more resource-conscious approaches. Pressure on the research sector to set and meet sustainability goals has, in turn, driven technology suppliers to innovate new solutions that enable customers to reduce the ecological footprint of their research without compromising the quality of results.

Multiple Agilent products are already certified with the original My Green Lab (MGL) ACT Ecolab. The MGL ACT Ecolabel 2.0 is the next evolution of the ACT Ecolabel, providing verified environmental data for lab products to support sustainability decisions. Developed by experts across various fields, the MGL ACT Ecolab uses a standardized, science-based method to assess and communicate lab product sustainability.

The Infinity III LC Series reflects Agilent’s ongoing efforts to prioritize sustainable innovation, ensuring laboratories worldwide can align with green initiatives and evolving energy and waste regulations, while still benefiting from state-of-the-art chromatography technology.

Featuring energy-efficient workflows such as automated tasks and optimized solvent management, the Infinity III LC Series supports greener lab operations and enhances performance. The built-in modular design allows existing Infinity II LCs to be upgraded to the latest cutting-edge features, providing a budget-conscious path for labs to improve sustainability while extracting the maximum value from their existing instruments. The Infinity III LC Series will also be the first LC systems to provide their CO 2 footprint to customers, marking another industry first.

“As a leader in analytical instrumentation, Agilent is committed to providing customers with solutions that advance science and contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Andreas Otto, LC marketing manager and sustainability specialist at Agilent. “Achieving the My Green Lab ACT Ecolabel 2.0 underscores our dedication to designing sustainable products that help labs minimize their environmental footprint while maximizing efficiency.”

These technological advances demonstrate Agilent’s continued commitment to providing innovative solutions that improve operational workflows, data quality, and sustainability in laboratories throughout the industrial and academic sectors.

For more information about Agilent’s ACT Ecolabels, visit https://www.agilent.com/about/mygreenlab/en/index.html

