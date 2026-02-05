AGFA HealthCare Named Best in KLAS(R) 2026 Across Three Enterprise Imaging Segments in the United States

Industry recognition for the third consecutive year reinforces AGFA HealthCare's clinician-first commitment, and leadership in empowering connected, high-performance imaging environments

AGFA HealthCare today announced that it has been named Best in KLAS® 2026 across three Enterprise Imaging segments in the United States, with two awards earned for the second consecutive year, underscoring the company's continued leadership in delivering clinician-first imaging solutions trusted by healthcare organizations worldwide.

The recognition comes as KLAS Research marks its 30th anniversary, celebrating three decades of amplifying the voice of healthcare providers through independent, data-driven insights.

AGFA HealthCare's Best in KLAS distinctions reflect strong customer validation of its Enterprise Imaging platform - designed to empower clinicians to stay in their flow, reduce complexity across imaging workflows, and enable confident clinical decision-making through connected, high-performing access to images and data.

Best in KLAS® - Enterprise Imaging (United States)

Enterprise Imaging for Radiology: ranked #1 with a 93.2% score in the PACS (Small - under 300k studies) segment.

XERO® Viewer: ranked #1 with a 92.1% score in the Universal Viewer (Imaging) segment for the third consecutive year

Enterprise Imaging VNA: ranked #1 with a 89.8% score in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) segment for the second consecutive year.

"Being recognized across three Enterprise Imaging segments - including multiple consecutive wins - is a powerful affirmation of our clinician-first strategy," said Nathalie McCaughley, President of AGFA HealthCare. "Healthcare organizations trust us to deliver imaging environments that truly support clinicians in their daily work, while enabling IT and clinical leaders to operate with confidence, performance, and long-term vision. This recognition reflects the strength of our partnerships and our unwavering focus on empowering care teams through connected, intelligent imaging."

Commenting on the awards, Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research, said:

"The Best in KLAS winners have earned the trust of their customers over the past year. With this recognition, they set the standard for excellence through partnership in healthcare technology and services in the months to come."

Monique Rasband, Global Vice President of Imaging at KLAS Research, added:

"AGFA HealthCare's strong performance across multiple Enterprise Imaging segments reflects consistent customer feedback. Organizations recognize the value of solutions that help imaging teams work efficiently today while providing a clear path for future growth and innovation."

The Best in KLAS awards are based on direct feedback from healthcare providers and recognize vendors who consistently demonstrate excellence through partnership, performance, and responsiveness to customer needs.

AGFA HealthCare will celebrate its Best in KLAS recognition during HIMSS 2026, alongside customers and partners, as part of its continued commitment to advancing connected, intelligent, and human-centered imaging at scale.

KLAS references

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we understand that striking the critical balance between clinical efficiency and quality patient care starts with the clinician experience. We recognize how vital it is for clinicians to be fully immersed in their cases, channeling all their energy into delivering confident, informed diagnoses. That's why we designed our Enterprise Imaging platform to eliminate the barriers that get in the way. When distractions melt away, technology feels like an extension of one's thought process, and each clinician has everything they need to perform at the top of their craft. That's life in flow.

This belief shapes everything we do - guided by our Mission, Vision, and Customer Delivery Principles, which are designed to empower clinicians and elevate their experience.

AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.comand follow us on LinkedIn .

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. XERO is a registered trademark of Agfa HealthCare N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

About KLAS Research

KLAS Research is a leading healthcare IT data and insights company dedicated to improving global healthcare delivery by amplifying the voice of healthcare providers. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, KLAS evaluates vendor performance through independent research based on direct customer feedback.

Best in KLAS® is a registered trademark of KLAS Research.

Press Contact: Jessica Baldry, Global Marketing & Communications Manager, AGFA HealthCare +44 1206 413052 jessica.baldry@agfa.com

SOURCE: Agfa HealthCare

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire