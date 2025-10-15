SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Affinia Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - October 14, 2025

October 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinia Therapeutics (“Affinia”), an innovative gene therapy company with a pipeline of first-in-class and/or best-in-class adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and neurological diseases, today announced that Rick Modi, CEO, will participate at the following investor conferences in October and November. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



Chardan’s 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Format:

Panel, “In Vivo Gene Therapies for Genetic Cardiac Diseases”

Date:

October 21, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM ET

Location:

New York, NY

 

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – London

Format:

One-on-one investor meetings

Date:

November 17-20, 2025

Location:

 London, England

About Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. Affinia Therapeutics’ pipeline of first-in-class or best-in-class product candidates in cardiovascular and neurological diseases leverages its proprietary next-generation capsids, payloads, or manufacturing approaches and have shown efficacy, safety, and differentiation in relevant animal models. For more information, visit https://www.affiniatx.com.


Contacts

Media contact:
Kathy Vincent
kathy@kathyvincent.com
310-403-8951

Massachusetts Events
Affinia Therapeutics
