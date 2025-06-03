Affinia Therapeutics and DCM Foundation Announce Partnership to Increase Awareness About BAG3 Dilated Cardiomyopathy and Critical Need for Genetic Testing to Help Save Lives

WALTHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affinia Therapeutics (“Affinia”), an innovative gene therapy company with a pipeline of first-in-class and/or best-in-class adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and neurological diseases, and the DCM Foundation together with the Genetic Cardiomyopathy Awareness Consortium (GCAC), today announced they have joined forces to raise awareness about BAG3 dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), with the goal of promoting early diagnosis and the critical need for genetic testing.

BAG3 DCM is a devastating monogenic heart disease affecting more than 70,000 patients in the U.S., Europe, and U.K. regions alone. The BAG3 gene, or Bcl2-associated athanogene 3, encodes for a protein that is critical to the normal structure and function of heart cells. Patients with BAG3 DCM have a mutation in the BAG3 gene and a deficiency in functional BAG3 protein, resulting in early onset heart failure that progresses rapidly. Despite current standard of care, almost 25% of patients require a heart transplant. According to a study published in Circulation, the journal of the American Heart Association, close to 50% of cardiomyopathy has some type of genetic basis, such as BAG3 DCM, yet only a fraction of diagnosed cardiomyopathy patients get genetic testing.

This new-found partnership between Affinia and the DCM Foundation and GCAC aims to educate about BAG3 DCM and the critical need for genetic testing, and champions the needs and voices of people living with this devastating heart disease through initiatives including:

BAG3 Patient Advisory Council to offer insight and feedback into patient needs and include the patient voice from people living with BAG3 DCM to inform research and clinical trial design.

to offer insight and feedback into patient needs and include the patient voice from people living with BAG3 DCM to inform research and clinical trial design. BAG3 DCM Webinar to help educate about genetics and cardiovascular disease, and the latest advances in research and development, with a focus on Affinia’s pipeline and lead program for BAG3 DCM, AFTX-201. AFTX-201 is a potential best-in-class investigational AAV gene therapy intended to be given as a simple one-time intravenous injection.

to help educate about genetics and cardiovascular disease, and the latest advances in research and development, with a focus on Affinia’s pipeline and lead program for BAG3 DCM, AFTX-201. AFTX-201 is a potential best-in-class investigational AAV gene therapy intended to be given as a simple one-time intravenous injection. Genetic testing for BAG3 DCM to improve the diagnosis and management of patients affected with this devastating disease.

“The DCM Foundation and GCAC are very grateful for this partnership with Affinia,” said Greg Ruf, Founder and Executive Director, the DCM Foundation. “By getting more cardiomyopathy patients tested, we can potentially save and improve lives and help advance cardiomyopathy research and therapies. Through this collaboration, we will collectively unite our strengths and work together in the hope of making a real difference for those living with this devastating disease.”

Hideo Makimura, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Affinia, commented, “BAG3 DCM is a devastating heart disease with a known genetic cause. Unfortunately, only a fraction of patients affected with BAG3 DCM and other genetic cardiomyopathies are tested, which is putting lives at risk. We are committed to working together with the DCM Foundation and GCAC to increase disease awareness and the role genetics plays in cardiomyopathy, which we believe will ultimately lead to better outcomes for people living with BAG3 DCM.”

“Our partnership with the DCM Foundation and GCAC is an exciting milestone as we advance our lead program, AFTX-201 for BAG3 DCM, toward an Investigational New Drug submission and clinical trial initiation which are aligned with Affinia’s purpose to make a lasting positive impact in the lives of people affected by devastating rare and prevalent diseases where the genetic cause is understood,” said Rick Modi, Affinia’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Affinia Therapeutics

Affinia Therapeutics is pioneering a shift to a new class of rationally designed gene therapies that treat rare and prevalent diseases. Affinia Therapeutics’ pipeline of first-in-class or best-in-class product candidates in cardiovascular and neurological diseases leverages its proprietary next-generation capsids, payloads, or manufacturing approaches and have shown efficacy, safety, and differentiation in relevant animal models. For more information, visit https://www.affiniatx.com.

About DCM Foundation

Founded in 2018, the DCM Foundation’s mission is to provide hope and support to DCM patients and families with dilated cardiomyopathy through education, research and advocacy. Our mission is being executed through three foundational pillars: information and education, patient and family support, and understanding the need for genetic testing. In 2023, DCMF created the Genetic Cardiomyopathy Awareness Consortium, comprised of 11 patient group members, to address the extreme lack of knowledge about genetics and genetic testing in the cardiomyopathy patient and medical community. For more information, visit www.dcmfoundation.org and www.geneticcardiomyopathy.org.

