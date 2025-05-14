Aethlon Medical Announces Publication of Preclinical Data Showing Ability of the Hemopurifier® to Remove Platelet-Derived Extracellular Vesicles from Plasma

Results Reinforce the Current Australian Oncology Clinical Trial and Support Investigation of the Hemopurifier Across Multiple Indications

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced the publication ( https://www.biorxiv.org/cgi/content/short/2025.05.09.652772v1 ) of a pre-clinical ex vivo study in pre-print vehicle bioRxiv, entitled, "Ex Vivo Removal of CD41 positive platelet microparticles from Plasma by a Medical Device containing a Galanthus nivalis agglutinin (GNA) affinity resin."

Aethlon Medical's Hemopurifier® is a therapeutic blood filtration system designed to bind and remove harmful extracellular vesicles (EVs or exosomes) and life-threatening viruses from blood and other biological fluids, properties that support its evaluation not only in oncology and infectious diseases, but also in the organ transplantation and other areas of significant unmet medical need.

Platelet-derived extracellular vesicles (PD-EVs) are the most numerous EV population in the body and are released by platelets in response to a variety of stimuli. The cargo contained within these EVs have been noted to participate in damage to blood vessels, activation of immune cells, and spread of tumor cells. Excessive levels of PD-EVs have been implicated in a myriad of diseases, including cancer, lupus, systemic sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, sepsis, acute and Long COVID.

An independent research team had demonstrated that PD-EVs in Alzheimer's patients bound to the plant lectin Galanthus nivalis agglutinin (GNA). We hypothesized that the Aethlon Hemopurifier, which contains a proprietary GNA affinity resin would remove platelet derived EVs from plasma. In this experiment two hundred milliliters of donated healthy human plasma were circulated over the Aethlon Hemoupurifier (HP) to simulate a clinical HP session. The study results indicated a 98.5% removal of platelet -derived EVs at a timepoint equivalent to a 4-hour HP treatment.

"The data from this ex vivo study is exciting because it demonstrated for the first time that our device removes Platelet-derived EV's. This data is also supportive of our ongoing Oncology clinical trial in Australia as PD-EVs participate in the spread of cancers. We will be specifically looking at PD-EV removal in our subjects enrolled in the clinical trial," said Steven P. LaRosa, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Aethlon Medical and senior author on the paper.

"Beyond Oncology we could envision many indications where removal of PD-EVs by the Hemopurifier could be a therapeutic strategy. The findings from this study raise the possibility of a "pipeline within a device," said James Frakes, Chief Executive Officer at Aethlon.

Next steps will be to submit the findings of this study to a peer-review medical journal and specifically study PD-EV removal and their cargo from plasma samples from diseases of interest.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®



Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections and for use in organ transplantation. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and in pre-clinical studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of harmful EVs from biological fluids, utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where EVs may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which EVs have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com .

Forward-Looking Statements



Company Contact:



Investor Contact:



