Aegis Sciences Corporation Announces Successful $170 Million Debt Refinancing to Support Continued Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#LaboratoryTesting--Aegis Sciences Corporation, a leading national healthcare and forensic toxicology laboratory, today announced the successful completion of a $170 million debt refinancing, advised by CoveView Advisors. Aegis is a portfolio company of Abry Partners, a leading sector-focused North American private equity firm. In addition to contributions from new debt investors led by Kayne Anderson, Abry Partners is providing incremental growth equity capital to support Aegis’s ambitious expansion plans. As part of the transaction, Aegis also retains an undrawn revolving credit facility which will be used to finance future growth investments.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from both existing and new investors as we successfully close this important financing for the company,” said Dr. Frank Basile, Chief Executive Officer of Aegis. “Aegis’s track record of product leadership, strong organic growth, and accelerating operational efficiency places us in a strong position to fully leverage our best-in-class platform in what remains a highly fragmented sector.”

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with Frank and the entire Aegis team to continue to grow the company to unprecedented levels,” commented Rob MacInnis of Abry Partners.

The refinancing was a scheduled event, prompted by the maturity of the company’s prior credit facility. Aegis’s strong financial position and attractive growth prospects enabled the company to successfully complete this transaction despite recent financial market uncertainties. With this refinancing, Aegis is well positioned to capitalize on future expansion opportunities and to further strengthen its market leadership in the coming years.

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as health care providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.aegislabs.com/.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages $17 billion of assets across several fund strategies. More information about Abry Partners: www.abry.com

About CoveView Advisors

CoveView Advisors is an independent advisory firm providing investment banking services to corporations, private equity firms, and investors. CoveView brings continuous senior-level attention to every engagement with a focus on delivering unbiased strategic advice and execution. CoveView’s partners average more than 30 years of experience in debt and equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, leveraged finance, and restructuring. For more information, please visit: http://www.coveviewadvisors.com/

