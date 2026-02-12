Advita Ortho Awarded U.S. Patent For AI-Enabled Surgical Planning Technology

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology company, has been granted a U.S. patent, #12,544,141, by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for an AI-enabled surgical planning framework designed to help surgeons focus on the clinical factors that matter most during joint replacement procedures. The patent marks a significant milestone in Advita's long-term strategy to advance smarter, more personalized orthopedic care.

Joint replacement planning requires surgeons to assess many factors, including implant alignment, sizing and soft-tissue balance, often requiring trade-offs to achieve the best possible outcomes. As personalized approaches become more prevalent, the number of variables involved in surgical planning continues to increase, making decision-making more complex.

"This patent represents an important step in our journey toward smarter surgical planning," said Laurent Angibaud, Senior Vice President of Advanced Surgical Technologies at Advita Ortho. "Surgeons already make nuanced decisions based on experience and philosophy. Our goal is to support that thinking with intelligent tools that adapt to the surgeon, the patient and the procedure, while preserving clinical control."

Advita's patented approach outlines a weight-based algorithm to help prioritize these variables, rather than treating all parameters equally. By establishing a framework for how different factors may be balanced based on patient anatomy and the surgeon preference, the patent defines a pathway toward more consistent planning decisions aligned with individual surgical philosophies. Over time, this framework is designed to learn from previous cases and refine its recommendations as more data becomes available.

"This work reflects how we are applying artificial intelligence in practical, surgeon-driven ways," said Aurelio Sahagun, CEO at Advita Ortho. "By combining clinical insight with real-world data, we are building AI technologies that help improve consistency, personalization and confidence in surgical decision-making."

By defining how priorities are handled during surgical planning, the patent establishes a foundation for future innovation across Advita's Active Intelligence® ecosystem, such as decision support, data-driven optimization and visualization tools.

