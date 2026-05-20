Advita Ortho Announces First Clinical Use of Equinoxe® Scapula Reconstruction System

New system introduces a dedicated approach to treating complex acromial and scapular spine fractures associated with reverse shoulder arthroplasty

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced the first clinical use of the Equinoxe® Scapula Reconstruction System, the first dedicated trauma solution specifically designed to treat acromial and scapular spine fractures and non-unions, including those associated with reverse shoulder arthroplasty. The surgeries were performed by design team surgeons Michael McKee, MD and Peter Cole, MD, FAOA.

"I am proud to be among the earliest to use the Equinoxe Scapula Reconstruction System," said Dr. McKee. "This is a meaningful advancement for a complication that has historically been difficult to treat. Having implants designed specifically for these fracture patterns, while accounting for the biomechanics of reverse shoulder arthroplasty, gives surgeons new confidence in managing these challenging cases."

Acromial and scapular spine fractures, while relatively rare, can be devastating postoperative complications following reverse shoulder arthroplasty, with limited established treatment options available. These fractures can also occur in non-arthroplasty settings, particularly in patients with cuff tear arthropathy and other trauma-related injuries.

"I joined this initiative because surgeons treating these complex fractures lacked a dedicated solution," said Dr. Cole. "Our surgeon-engineer collaboration applied proven fracture fixation principles to one of shoulder surgery's most challenging problems. The result is a dedicated system designed to support fixation of acromial and scapular spine fractures, including those associated with reverse shoulder arthroplasty, with the goal of providing surgeons a more reproducible approach to these difficult cases."

The system features low-profile, anatomically pre-contoured implants designed to fit the anterior and lateral acromion with minimal disruption to the deltoid. Specialized lateral, medial and anterior hook plate configurations are designed to support the scapula, counteract deltoid tensile forces and provide multiplanar fixation for complex fracture patterns while minimizing the need for intraoperative bending.

"This milestone reflects years of collaboration focused on solving one of the most challenging complications in shoulder arthroplasty," said Aurelio Sahagun, Chief Executive Officer. "The Equinoxe Scapula Reconstruction System represents a purpose-built approach to a complex clinical problem, combining thoughtful implant design with biomechanics-driven innovation to better support surgeons treating these difficult fractures."

The Equinoxe Scapula Reconstruction System will continue to expand in availability as part of Advita's ongoing commitment to advancing orthopedic innovation and patient care.

For more information, visit https://advita.com/trauma-reconstruction/equinoxe-scapula-reconstruction-system/.

The Equinoxe Scapula Reconstruction System is distributed by Advita Ortho.

About Advita Ortho



Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

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SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC