AdvanCell appoints experienced biotech and pharma leader, Andrew Kay, as Chair of the Board of Directors





Kay was instrumental in driving the successful development and commercialization of Xofigo®, the first and only approved alpha therapy to date

SYDNEY, Australia - October 16, 2025 – AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted alpha therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Andrew Kay as Director and Chair-elect of its Board of Directors, succeeding Bill Ferris AC.

Mr. Kay brings extensive board and executive leadership experience from a distinguished career in biotech and global pharmaceutical companies, where he played a key role in bringing multiple innovative and blockbuster medicines to patients.

Mr. Kay served as Chief Executive Officer of Algeta ASA, a Norway based oncology company, from 2009 until its US$2.9 billion acquisition by Bayer in 2014, during which he led the development and commercialization of Xofigo1 (Radium-223 dichloride), the first alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical approved by both the US Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of bone metastases in castration-resistant prostate cancer. Under Mr. Kay’s leadership, Algeta conducted a successful Phase 3 trial with Radium-223 dichloride and established commercial, medical and regulatory functions in the US, and manufacturing scale-up capabilities as part of a global partnership with Bayer. Algeta successfully launched Xofigo in the US with Bayer before the acquisition.

Mr. Kay has held board and advisory roles with several biotech companies, including as current Chair of NeRRe Therapeutics and former Chair of Wilson Therapeutics (acquired by Alexion) and KaNDy Therapeutics (acquired by Bayer).

Mr. Kay’s career includes senior global roles with Novartis (Global Head of Marketing & Sales), Zeneca (Vice President, US Marketing, Head of Global Marketing, Head of Business Management), and sales and marketing roles with Eli Lilly and Sandoz.

Andrew Kay, Chair-Elect of the AdvanCell Board of Directors, commented: “I am honored to be joining AdvanCell at such an exciting and pivotal stage, with the unveiling of the Company’s first and very promising Phase 1 trial results with ADVC001 in prostate cancer at ESMO, and the establishment of manufacturing capabilities in the US to support global late-stage development. My time with Algeta gave me important insights into the therapeutic benefits of alpha-emitting therapies for cancer, including those linked to precision targeting molecules, which I believe will transform the oncology treatment landscape. I see real leadership qualities in AdvanCell’s targeted Lead-212 platform and its lead asset ADVC001, and I am excited to share my experience to support and guide the company over the coming years. I congratulate Bill Ferris and Andrew Adamovich for building such a strong company in an enviable position and with a solid foundation on which to grow further.”

Bill Ferris AC, outgoing Chair and continuing Director, said: “From the early days, it has been a privilege to serve as Chair of AdvanCell during a period of such remarkable growth and value creation. I am proud of what our team has achieved in building a world-class, vertically integrated Lead-212 platform and advancing ADVC001 into the clinic as a potentially first-in-class PSMA-targeted alpha therapy. I look forward to continuing to support the company as Director and to working with Andrew. He brings unique global experience in developing, manufacturing and commercializing alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals, and I am confident he will help guide AdvanCell on its next stage of success and the exciting scale-up phase ahead.”

Andrew Adamovich, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AdvanCell, added: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Andrew as Chair. His track record in oncology, particularly in bringing the first and currently only alpha therapy to the US market, is unparalleled. This is exactly the experience AdvanCell will benefit from as we advance the clinical trials of ADVC001 in prostate cancer, expand manufacturing to the US and accelerate the development of our promising and differentiated targeted alpha therapy pipeline. We are deeply grateful to Bill for his tremendous leadership, and we are delighted and appreciative that he will continue as an active member of our Board.”

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies that harness the power of targeted alpha-emitting radionuclides. By leveraging its proprietary Lead-212 platform, advanced and scalable manufacturing capabilities, cutting-edge science and world-class clinical development capabilities, AdvanCell aims to deliver novel treatments that improve outcomes for patients with cancer globally.

1 Xofigo® is a registered trademark of Bayer AG, used under license (approved in the US, EU, China, and other markets worldwide)