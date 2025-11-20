Adm. Craig Faller (Ret.) and Adele Gulfo Elected to Battelle Board of Directors

Combined experience and proven track records in strategic growth and planning and operational excellence will strengthen Battelle’s ability to deliver impactful solutions to key markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle, a global leader in science and technology solutions, today announced the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors: Admiral Craig Faller (Ret.), former Commander of U.S. Southern Command, and Adele Gulfo, a globally recognized healthcare executive and board member.

Faller brings decades of leadership experience in national security and defense strategy. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Faller holds a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering and a Master’s in National Security Affairs (Strategic Planning) from the Naval Postgraduate School.

During his distinguished military career, Faller served as Commander of U.S. Southern Command, where he oversaw U.S. military operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. He also served as Senior Military Assistant to the Secretary of Defense and as the U.S. Navy's Chief Legislative Officer. He held numerous operational roles, including Director of Operations at U.S. Central Command and Commander of the John C. Stennis Strike Group.

Since retiring from active duty, Faller has continued to contribute his expertise as a board member for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Viken Detection Corp and Sigma Defense Systems.

Gulfo is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than three decades of experience driving commercial strategy, transformation, and innovation across the pharmaceutical and biopharma sectors. Most recently, she served as CEO of the Biopharma Commercial Unit at Sumitomo Pharma America, where she oversaw a $1.2 billion portfolio spanning oncology, neurology, urology, rare diseases, and women’s health.

Previously, she led Pfizer’s U.S. Primary Care business, overseeing more than $12 billion in annual revenue, and held senior executive roles at AstraZeneca, Roivant Sciences and Viatris. In these roles, she ran global businesses, shaped corporate strategy and business development and launched multiple market-leading products. Earlier in her career, she spearheaded the blockbuster launch of LIPITOR, which became the world’s top-selling medicine.

Gulfo has served on multiple public company boards and currently sits on the boards of Enpro Industries, Tyra Biosciences, and NewAmsterdam Pharma. She previously served on the Cleveland Clinic Innovation Board and continues to advance healthcare innovation through her board leadership and her advisory role with Mass General Brigham.

“We are honored to welcome Craig and Adele to our Board,” said Lou Von Thaer, Battelle President and CEO. “Their leadership and diverse expertise will help guide Battelle’s mission to solve the world’s most pressing challenges through science and technology.”

“Craig and Adele bring exceptional experience and insight to our Board,” said Kirkland Donald, Chairman of Battelle’s Board of Directors. “Their backgrounds in national security and healthcare innovation align perfectly with Battelle’s mission and strategic priorities. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to advance science and technology for the benefit of society.”

