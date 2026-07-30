Adjuvia Therapeutics Closes $8 Million Series Seed Financing to Advance Novel Mitochondrial Disease Therapy into the Clinic

Funding will support IND submission for lead candidate ATI-105 and initiation of Phase 1 clinical trials in Fall 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AdjuviaTherapeutics--Adjuvia Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to treat mitochondrial dysfunction and disease, today announced the closing of an $8 million Series Seed financing. The round was led by JLO Ventures, with participation from Portfolia Ventures and experienced biopharmaceutical industry leaders.

The financing will support the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Adjuvia's lead candidate, ATI-105, later this summer, followed by the initiation of the Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers in Fall 2026. Adjuvia also plans to begin a Phase 1/2 study in patients with Friedreich's ataxia in early 2027.

Founded in 2023, Adjuvia is developing oral therapeutics designed to repair mitochondrial damage by simultaneously addressing oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, and organ degeneration. Its lead candidate, ATI-105, is a proprietary BBB-penetrant lipid nanoparticle formulation of a novel astaxanthin molecule with superior bioactivity and bioavailability.

In preclinical studies across multiple models of mitochondrial disease, ATI-105 demonstrated unprecedented reductions in reactive oxygen species and chronic inflammation, along with evidence of cellular repair, improved organ function, and extended lifespan.

"This financing marks an important milestone for Adjuvia as we prepare to bring ATI-105 into the clinic," said Laura Hix Glickman, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Adjuvia Therapeutics. "Mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to many rare and chronic diseases, but treatment options remain limited. We believe ATI-105 has the potential to address the underlying biology of mitochondrial disease, and this investment will allow us to begin clinically evaluating its safety and therapeutic potential."

"While our initial focus is on rare mitochondrial diseases, we see broader potential in conditions where mitochondrial dysfunction contributes to disease progression, including age-related chronic diseases and fertility disorders,” Dr. Glickman added. “Our long-term vision is to develop therapies that restore mitochondrial health and improve outcomes for patients with significant unmet needs."

The financing brings together investors and industry leaders with significant experience in drug development and commercialization, adding strategic expertise as Adjuvia advances ATI-105 into clinical development.

About Adjuvia Therapeutics

Adjuvia Therapeutics is a biotechnology company located in San Francisco, developing innovative therapies for mitochondrial dysfunction and disease. Founded in 2023, the company is advancing a multi-pronged approach to mitochondrial repair by simultaneously targeting oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, and organ degeneration. Its lead program, ATI-105, is a BBB-penetrant proprietary lipid nanoparticle formulation of a novel astaxanthin molecule with unprecedented bioactivity and bioavailability, and is advancing toward clinical development for rare mitochondrial diseases. Adjuvia's broader vision is to develop therapies that address mitochondrial dysfunction across a range of chronic diseases to improve health, longevity, and fertility outcomes.

Adjuvia Leadership

Laura Hix Glickman, PhD

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Laura Hix Glickman brings more than 30 years of academic and biotechnology experience developing therapeutics across cancer, infectious disease, autoimmune disorders, and mitochondrial dysfunction. She has held founder, executive, board, advisory, and scientific leadership roles at multiple public and private biotechnology companies. She holds 21 issued patents, has authored more than 20 scientific publications, and has led multiple successful FDA IND applications. She earned her dual undergraduate degree in Molecular & Cell Biology and Psychology from U.C. Berkeley, and her PhD in Cancer Immunology from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, where she also completed the Kellogg School of Management’s Management for Scientists and Engineers Certificate MBA program.

Tim Wilson

Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board

Wilson’s career spans more than 40 years in senior operating roles and early-stage venture investing. He has served as an investor and board member for numerous emerging companies, contributing to multiple successful public and private exits. He holds an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and an A.B. in Physics from Bowdoin College.

Kelly Bryant

Chief Operating Officer

Kelly Bryant oversees the strategic execution of Adjuvia’s vision, organizational structure, R&D activities and clinical program development. Kelly brings extensive development and operational executive leadership experience spanning medical technology and healthcare organizations including Smith+Nephew, Boston Scientific, MDVIP, CLS, and CGI Technologies. She holds a B.S. in Exercise Physiology and Biology from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

Gurdyal Kalsi, MD

Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Gurdyal Kalsi leads clinical development for the company’s blood-brain barrier-penetrant nanoparticle platform targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and neurodegenerative diseases. A physician-scientist with more than 25 years of global biopharmaceutical experience, he has advanced multiple programs from translational research through clinical development and commercialization. Prior to joining Adjuvia, Dr. Kalsi held senior positions at Pfizer, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and biotechnology companies focused on rare and ultra-rare diseases. He received his MD from Queen Victoria Jubilee Hospital and an M.S. in Public Health Medicine from St. George’s Hospital, London.

Media Contact

Shannon Meirzon

Pyxis Communications

203.550.5978

Shannon@pyxiscommunications.com