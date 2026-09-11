AdJane Unveils Mucosal Booster Strategy for Next-Generation Respiratory Vaccine Franchises

White Paper shows how AdJane's clinically validated Nm-nOMV platform could add a proprietary mucosal component to existing intramuscular vaccination programs

DELFT, The Netherlands, Sept. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- AdJane Biosciences ("AdJane"), a clinical-stage next-generation vaccine platform company that focuses on enabling the development of scalable multivalent vaccines that induce both systemic and mucosal immunity, today announced the publication of a new White Paper setting out a potential new application of its Neisseria meningitidis native Outer Membrane Vesicle ("Nm-nOMV") platform: adding mucosal boosting to established intramuscular respiratory vaccine franchises.

The White Paper, Boosting mRNA: Mucosal Immunity and a Platform Beyond It, describes how AdJane's Nm-nOMV technology could complement existing respiratory vaccines by adding an immune response at the mucosal surfaces where respiratory pathogens first enter the body.

Current intramuscular respiratory vaccines have demonstrated their ability to generate strong systemic immunity and protect against severe disease. However, they generally induce limited immunity at respiratory mucosal surfaces. There is a growing body of evidence that mucosal (IgA) responses can reduce transmission at the point of entry. AdJane believes this creates an opportunity to build on established vaccination approaches, in line with the aspiration of public health bodies to reduce infection and transmission, alongside reducing severe disease.

AdJane's strategy is to build on the systemic immunity established by intramuscular priming with an intranasal Nm-nOMV booster designed to induce complementary immunity at the respiratory mucosa. In this heterologous prime-boost approach, vaccine developers could retain the benefits, infrastructure and broad coverage of established respiratory vaccines while developing next-generation vaccination regimens that add a proprietary mucosal component.

"Respiratory vaccine innovation can start from what already works: vaccines that protect millions of people," said Anita Gashi, CEO of AdJane. "By adding an intranasal Nm-nOMV booster to established intramuscular vaccines, we aim to induce complementary immunity at the site of infection and enable next-generation vaccination regimens with a proprietary mucosal component."

Building on established vaccine franchises

AdJane's booster strategy is designed to work alongside existing respiratory vaccines. The company believes this approach could open a new development path for established respiratory vaccines by building on proven systemic vaccination with a complementary mucosal booster.

AdJane has developed a broad intellectual property portfolio around its Nm-nOMV platform, including protection relating to the platform, manufacturing, mucosal dosing and specific vaccine applications. The company has also filed separate patent applications covering combinations of OMV technology with mRNA vaccines and respiratory vaccines.

Initial clinical support

AdJane's recently completed Phase I study provides initial clinical support for the mucosal booster concept. In a post-hoc identified subset of participants who had previously received Pfizer and/or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, subsequent intranasal administration of an Nm-nOMV vaccine displaying SARS-CoV-2 Spike was well tolerated and induced significant nasal IgA responses.

These observations provide initial human evidence supporting the concept of heterologous systemic priming followed by intranasal Nm-nOMV boosting. Further clinical studies will be required to establish the magnitude, durability and potential clinical relevance of the additional mucosal immune response.

While the initial clinical observations relate to individuals previously primed with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, the White Paper explores the broader potential of the approach. Limited mucosal immunity is not unique to mRNA vaccination and is a feature of many intramuscular respiratory vaccination strategies.

Subject to further development and clinical validation, potential applications could therefore extend across COVID-19, influenza, RSV, combination respiratory vaccines and future pandemic preparedness.

A broader platform opportunity

The mucosal booster concept represents one application of AdJane's broader Nm-nOMV platform. The company is developing the technology across multiple vaccine modalities and infectious-disease applications, supported by proprietary manufacturing technology and an expanding intellectual property portfolio.

AdJane believes the combination of systemic priming and proprietary mucosal boosting with its proprietary technology could ultimately offer vaccine developers a new way to enhance existing respiratory vaccines and shape next-generation vaccination regimens.

The White Paper, Boosting mRNA: Mucosal Immunity and a Platform Beyond It, is available at https://adjane.com/news/.

About AdJane

AdJane Biosciences is a clinical-stage, next-generation vaccine platform company that focuses on enabling the development of scalable multivalent vaccines that induce both systemic and mucosal immunity. AdJane's Nm-nOMV Platform is designed for the development of scalable multivalent vaccines that induce both systemic and mucosal immunity. The platform builds on more than 30 years of Dutch vaccine research and has been clinically validated in a Phase 1 clinical trial1, in which safety, tolerability, and mucosal immunogenicity were demonstrated. Following this success, AdJane Biosciences is developing its platform further, by means of multiple programs across viral and bacterial indications to validate its breadth.

For more information, visit www.AdJane.com.

Contact:



Anita Gashi, CEO



Partnering@AdJane.com

Media Contact:



Jessica Hodgson, Emily Johnson



AdJane@icrhealthcare.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adjane-unveils-mucosal-booster-strategy-for-next-generation-respiratory-vaccine-franchises-302873858.html

SOURCE AdJane