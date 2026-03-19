Aditxt Subsidiary Ignite Proteomics Appoints Public Company Veteran Jeff Busch as Chief Executive Officer

Busch brings public company leadership and capital markets experience to support Ignite’s next phase of growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX) (“Aditxt” or the “Company”), a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations, today announced the appointment of Jeff Busch as Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary, Ignite Proteomics, LLC (“Ignite” or “Ignite Proteomics”).

Ignite Proteomics was recently acquired by Aditxt and operates a commercial-stage precision oncology platform designed to guide cancer therapy selection through functional protein profiling. The platform measures active proteins inside tumors to help oncologists determine which targeted therapies are most likely to work for each patient.

Mr. Busch is the Founder, Chairman, and former Chief Executive Officer of Chiron Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: XRN), formerly Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), a company he founded, bringing public company leadership and capital markets experience to Ignite.

As CEO, Mr. Busch will lead Ignite’s commercial expansion and help evaluate strategic growth and financing alternatives as the company advances its business plan.

“Ignite sits at the intersection of real clinical demand and compelling growth opportunity,” said Jeff Busch, Chief Executive Officer of Ignite Proteomics. “We have a commercial-stage platform, Medicare reimbursement, growing clinical validation, and a large addressable market. With approximately 40% of cancer drugs not working for the patients they are prescribed to, Ignite’s assay is designed to help physicians identify the right drug for the right patient at the right time. My focus is disciplined execution — scaling revenue responsibly while building a company capable of generating sustainable profitability. The objective is clear: create durable public market equity value and structured cash flow that benefits Ignite, Aditxt, and its shareholders.”

“This appointment reflects the continued execution of Aditxt’s Discovery, Development and Deployment model,” said Amro Albanna, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt. “Jeff brings public company leadership and strategic growth experience that we believe will support Ignite’s next phase of development. We look forward to partnering with him and his team to support Ignite’s growth. Our objective is to build platforms that advance health innovations while delivering long-term value for Aditxt and its shareholders.”

Jeff Busch Biography

Jeff Busch is the Chief Executive Officer of Ignite Proteomics, a subsidiary of Aditxt, Inc. Mr. Busch is the Founder, Chairman, and former Chief Executive Officer of Chiron Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: XRN), formerly Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE), and has extensive experience in public company leadership, capital markets and healthcare-related businesses.

Mr. Busch holds a Bachelor of Science in Business and a Master of Public Administration specializing in health policy from New York University, as well as a Juris Doctor from Emory University. Earlier in his career, he served as a congressional aide and was later appointed by two United States Presidents to serve in their administrations, including as a delegate to the United Nations in Geneva.

About Aditxt, Inc.

Aditxt, Inc. is a social innovation platform accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt’s ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners, and shareholders collaboratively drives its mission to “Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt’s strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder’s voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. The Company currently operates four programs focused on autoimmunity, cancer and early disease detection, infectious diseases and women’s health.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “aim,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Ignite Proteomics’ commercial expansion, strategic growth and financing opportunities, the anticipated benefits of Jeff Busch’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer, and Aditxt’s plans and expectations with respect to Ignite’s development. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in each company’s SEC filings, including Aditxt’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. Aditxt undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Aditxt, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@aditxt.com