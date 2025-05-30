Adela to Present Data Highlighting Ability of its Tissue-Agnostic Test for MRD Detection and Response Monitoring to Predict Progression and Identify Non-Responders to Immunotherapy in Solid Tumors at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., an innovator in blood testing for molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring and early cancer detection through a proprietary genome-wide methylome enrichment technology, is presenting results of two studies demonstrating the ability of its MRD test to predict progression and identify non-responders to immunotherapy at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from May 30 – June 3, 2025.

"In patients with advanced cancer receiving immunotherapy, it can be challenging to differentiate true progression from pseudoprogression during early treatment cycles based on imaging," said Lillian Siu, MD, FRCPC, Medical Oncologist and Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network. "To better identify non-responders and guide timely treatment adjustments, more reliable response assessment tools are needed. Methylation-based circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technology shows promise in these regards."

The ability of Adela's test to identify progression in patients treated with immunotherapy was demonstrated in two studies. The first study included banked samples from 64 patients with advanced head & neck, breast, ovarian, melanoma, or other solid tumors who received pembrolizumab. Blood samples were collected pre-treatment and prior to initiation of cycle 3 of treatment. A decrease in ctDNA from the pre-treatment blood draw to the pre-cycle 3 blood draw was associated with a significantly better PFS [hazard ratio (HR) of 0.28 (0.15, 0.49); p<0.0001] and OS [HR 0.42 (0.24, 0.76); p=0.003].

"These results show promise in assessing response to immunotherapy early in a patient's course of treatment," said Enrique Sanz-Garcia, MD, Medical Oncologist and Clinician-Investigator at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network. "Identifying non-response earlier can support timely treatment decisions and help avoid unnecessary toxicity."

The second study included banked samples from 63 patients with stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer treated with definitive chemoradiation followed by consolidative durvalumab (stage III) or with PD-1 inhibitors +/- chemotherapy (stage IV). Blood samples were collected pre-treatment, 2-4 weeks after treatment initiation and approximately 6-8 weeks thereafter until progression. Patients with a positive MRD test showed significantly worse PFS than those who tested negative (HR 4.8; 95% CI, 2.1-10.8; P < 0.0001).

"Together, these two studies demonstrate the potential of Adela's tissue-agnostic test to predict outcomes and support clinical decision-making for patients receiving immunotherapy across a range of cancer types," said Dr. Anne-Renee Hartman, Chief Medical Officer at Adela. "Because tumor tissue is often unavailable in patients with advanced cancer, Adela's blood-only, tissue-free approach offers a universally accessible solution for this population."

Adela's MRD test based on its genome-wide methylome enrichment platform is currently available to biopharmaceutical companies and other investigators for Research Use Only (RUO), including for biomarker discovery and drug development. Adela plans to commercialize the test in 2025 for use in patients who have received curative intent treatment for head & neck cancer, regardless of HPV status, to detect recurrence earlier and help guide treatment decision-making.

Presentation Details

Abstract #8550: Identification of immunotherapy early treatment failure in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) using a novel cell-free DNA (cfDNA) tissue-agnostic genome-wide methylome enrichment assay

Dr. Tuan Hoang1

Hall A, Poster Board: 30

Saturday May 31, 2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Abstract # 2545: Validation of an optimized tissue-agnostic genome-wide methylome enrichment assay to predict clinical outcomes in patients treated with pembrolizumab

DR. Enrique Sanz-Garcia1

Hall A, Poster Board: 192

Monday June 2, 2025 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

About Adela

Adela is developing best-in-class technology to accelerate the diagnosis and improve the management of cancer through blood tests for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring and multi-cancer early detection (MCED). Adela's blood-based, tissue-free product ensures universal accessibility to MRD testing for patients with cancer, eliminating any dependency on tumor tissue availability. Adela's approach efficiently captures extensive, biologically-relevant genomic information from the methylome, providing greater opportunity to detect cancer signals in the blood compared to platforms that target a smaller set of genomic regions. Adela's first product utilizing this genome-wide methylome enrichment platform was recently clinically validated for predicting and surveilling for recurrence in patients with head & neck cancer and published in Annals of Oncology. Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, RA Capital Management and Labcorp. Find more information at adelabio.com.

1 Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Canada

