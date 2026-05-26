Adela Highlights Progress on Multi-Cancer Early Detection Study at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

>6,100 participants with and without cancer have been enrolled, spanning 20 cancer types

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adela, Inc., an innovator in blood testing for molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring and early cancer detection through a proprietary genome-wide methylome enrichment technology, is highlighting progress on its prospective observational case-control study designed to train and validate a blood test for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting from May 29-June 2, 2026.

The CAMPERR study (NCT05366881) is enrolling 6,300 participants at 15 sites with nationwide representation across the US. Approximately 98% of participants have been enrolled to date, and enrollment is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

"CAMPERR is one of the most comprehensive prospective observational MCED studies conducted to date," said Anne-Renee Hartman, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Adela. "The study's scale, demographic diversity, and scientific rigor provide high confidence that a lab developed test (LDT) for MCED trained and validated with CAMPERR samples will be highly generalizable, performing reliably across a broad and diverse population."

CAMPERR is enrolling 2,400 participants with newly diagnosed, untreated cancer or cancer recurrence across 20 pre-selected cancer types, with blood collected prior to treatment initiation. Together, these 20 cancer types represent 93% of annual cancer incidence and 88% of annual cancer deaths in the United States. An additional 3,900 cancer-free control participants have been enrolled. A subset of participants with Stage I–III lung cancer will undergo additional blood draws and longitudinal follow-up, enabling training and validation of a test for MRD-based recurrence detection.

Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform is unique from other methylation-based MCED tests because it utilizes a high-affinity enrichment process, enabling capture and preservation of more genomic material for sequencing compared to other platforms that use enzymatic or chemical treatment (bisulfite conversion).

"The methylome carries one of the richest cancer signals in the blood, particularly for detecting early-stage disease and identifying cancer signal of origin," said Daniel De Carvalho, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Adela. "Adela's genome-wide methylome enrichment platform is designed to capture that signal while preserving the integrity of cfDNA, rather than relying on chemical conversion methods that can degrade limited blood-derived DNA. This allows us to access a broad, biologically informative view of cancer-associated methylation from a blood draw, with the potential to improve sensitivity, in particular for early stage and low-shedding cancers, when tumor-derived DNA is present at very low levels in the blood."

At the ASCO Annual Meeting, Adela is also presenting data using an updated classifier for recurrence detection for head & neck squamous cell carcinoma. Adela previously reported clinical validation results for head & neck cancer in Annals of Oncology.

Adela's test for MRD is currently available to select providers and institutions for use to monitor for recurrence in head & neck cancer. Adela plans to expand commercialization of the test later this year for use in patients with solid tumors treated with immunotherapy to monitor response and help guide treatment decision-making. The test is also broadly available for use by biopharmaceutical companies and other investigators for recurrence monitoring and immunotherapy response monitoring, including for biomarker discovery and drug development.

Presentation Details

Abstract 6084: Evaluation of a tissue-free genome-wide methylome enrichment assay for detecting molecular residual disease (MRD) in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).

Dr. Geoffrey Liu1

Hall A, Poster Board: 541

Saturday, May 30, 2026: 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

Abstract TPS10628: CAMPERR: A multicenter, prospective, observational study to evaluate a cfDNA-based genome-wide methylation enrichment assay for multicancer early detection (MCED), identification of molecular residual disease, and relapse prognostication.

Dr. Gregory Idos2

Hall A, Poster Board: 589a

Monday, June 1, 2026: 1:30 PM-4:30 PM CDT

About Adela, Inc.

Adela is developing best-in-class technology to accelerate the diagnosis and improve the management of cancer through blood tests for minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring and multi-cancer early detection (MCED). Adela's blood-based, tissue-free product ensures universal accessibility to MRD testing for patients with cancer, eliminating any dependency on tumor tissue availability. Adela's approach efficiently captures extensive, biologically-relevant genomic information from the methylome, providing greater opportunity to detect cancer signals in the blood compared to platforms that target a smaller set of genomic regions. Adela's tissue-free test is clinically validated for two applications: predicting and surveilling for recurrence in patients with head & neck cancer (published in Annals of Oncology) and immunotherapy response monitoring in patients with advanced cancer (published in npj Precision Oncology). Adela's investors are F-Prime Capital, OrbiMed, Deerfield Management, Decheng Capital, and Labcorp. Find more information at adelabio.com.

1 Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, Toronto, Canada

2 City of Hope National Medical Center, Duarte, CA

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SOURCE Adela