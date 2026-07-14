ADDF Statement: FDA Approval of Subcutaneous Starting Dose for Leqembi Advances Alzheimer’s Care Toward Combination Therapy Future

Initiation of treatment with subcutaneous administration opens the door to fully at-home dosing, similar to injectable diabetes and GLP-1 weight loss therapies

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved a weekly subcutaneous starting dose for Leqembi, marking the first time patients can begin Alzheimer's treatment with at-home administration, allowing for improved accessibility and reduced burden on patients and caregivers, all helping to pave the way for combination therapies.

"Subcutaneous approval is an important step toward the kind of scalable care model Alzheimer's will need as the field moves from single-drug treatment toward combination therapies," said Laura Nisenbaum, PhD, Interim Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF). "Making treatment more convenient and accessible matters because the future of Alzheimer's care is likely to be long-term and multi-drug. Regimens like that are only sustainable if each therapy can be given at home, which avoids compounding the burden on patients and caregivers. As the pipeline expands across the full biology of the disease, advances like this will be essential to making more personalized treatment strategies possible."

New clinical data presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) supported that weekly subcutaneous Leqembi performs similarly to the previously approved intravenous (IV) starting regimen, with a generally consistent safety profile. Subcutaneous delivery allows the drug to be injected just under the skin using an autoinjector once a week – taking only about 15 seconds – rather than requiring hour-long IV infusions in hospitals or infusion sites. Previously, patients received an initiation period of 18 months of IV infusions before being able to switch to subcutaneous maintenance dosing.

Building on the momentum begun by Leqembi, other companies have also begun testing subcutaneous formulations of their Alzheimer's drugs, including Eli Lilly's investigational anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody remternetug.

As the Alzheimer's therapeutic pipeline continues to diversify across targets encompassing the full pathobiology of this disease, the ability to deliver therapies in more flexible and scalable ways will be critical. This is especially timely as nearly 75% of the current Alzheimer's drug pipeline is focused on non-amyloid pathways, reinforcing the need for treatment approaches that can be combined and tailored to individual patients.

"This approval represents an inflection point for Alzheimer's treatment," said Isobel Coleman, Chief Executive Officer of the ADDF. "As therapies become easier to administer, they create an opportunity to fundamentally rethink how we approach this disease, moving toward more dynamic treatment strategies in which therapies can be introduced, adjusted, and combined over time based on how the disease progresses in each individual."

About The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded nearly $400 million to fund 792 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

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SOURCE Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation