Adcytherix Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Trial of ADCX-020 and Strengthens Leadership to Support Next Phase of Growth

Initial patient dosed in the First-in-Human clinical trial of ADCX-020, marking Adcytherix’s transition into a clinical-stage company within its second year of operations

within its second year of operations Leadership team strengthened with the appointment of Paul Jackson as Chief Operating Officer, Magali Gibou as Chief Regulatory & Quality Officer, and Simon Sturge as Independent Chairman, supporting pipeline expansion and long-term growth

Marseille, France – March 31, 2026 – Adcytherix, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase 1 clinical trial of ADCX-020, its most advanced product candidate derived from the ADCX Engine.

The trial is an open-label study designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of ADCX-020 in patients with advanced solid tumors. It includes a dose-escalation phase followed by dose-optimization and selected cohort expansion in patients with relapsed or refractory diseases.

This milestone marks the transition of Adcytherix to a clinical-stage company. ADCX-020 has been designed to address key limitations of earlier ADC products through an optimized molecular design, combining a stable linker with a clinically validated payload class to support an improved therapeutic index and broader applicability across multiple tumor types.

Clinical perspective: translating science into patient impact

“The entry of ADCX-020 into the clinic reflects the strength of our scientific approach and the speed and discipline of our development execution,” said Jan Schellens, Chief Medical Officer of Adcytherix. “Our Phase 1a/b study is designed to characterize its safety and pharmacokinetic profile while generating the data required to advance development, with the ultimate goal of delivering meaningful new treatment options for patients with high unmet need.”

ADCX-020 incorporates a stable linker and an exatecan-derived topoisomerase I inhibitor. Dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1a/b trial, achieved less than two years after the company’s inception, highlights Adcytherix’s disciplined execution and capital-efficient development model, and represents the first clinical validation of its strategy.

In parallel, the company is advancing several additional programs targeting clinically validated antigens and leveraging payloads with novel mechanisms of action, selected from approved cancer treatments, with the ambition to build a diversified ADC franchise.

“Administering ADCX-020 to the first patient is a defining milestone for Adcytherix,” said Jack Elands, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “It reflects our ability to translate strong scientific vision into a clinical program and confirms our readiness to operate as a clinical-stage company.”

Strengthened leadership to support the next phase of development

The company has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Paul Jackson as Chief Operating Officer and Magali Gibou as Chief Regulatory & Quality Officer.

Paul Jackson brings deep expertise in ADC technologies, development strategy and operational scale-up. An experienced biotech entrepreneur, he has built and led innovative payload platforms and structured development programs from preclinical stages through clinical readiness.

Magali Gibou brings extensive experience in global regulatory strategy and quality systems for innovative biopharmaceutical products, having supported multiple programs through key regulatory interactions and clinical-stage transitions.

In their respective roles, they will play a key role in advancing the pipeline of Adcytherix, strengthen its operational and regulatory foundation, and enable the broader deployment of the ADCX Engine.

In parallel, Adcytherix recently appointed Simon Sturge as Independent Chairman of the Board, further reinforcing the company’s governance as it enters its clinical growth phase. Mr. Sturge brings more than four decades of international leadership experience across biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, including senior executive roles, CEO positions, and board chairmanships at leading life sciences companies.

Positioned for the next phase of growth

With the first patient now dosed in its inaugural clinical trial, a strengthened leadership and governance structure, and a solid financial foundation following its €105 million Series A financing, Adcytherix is advancing ADCX-020 through clinical development while building a differentiated ADC franchise across multiple clinically validated targets and payload classes to address a broad range of oncology indications. The company’s ambition is to become a global leader in next-generation ADC therapeutics.

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About Adcytherix

Adcytherix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer and other serious diseases with high unmet medical need. Its ambition is to become a leading next-generation ADC design company, combining clinically validated targets and innovative payloads derived from approved cancer drugs to deliver differentiated, de-risked therapies driven by patient need.

Founded by Jack Elands, CEO, Adcytherix is led by a seasoned team, guided by leading ADC experts, and backed by a top-tier international syndicate of life science investors.

Adcytherix is based in Marseille, France, with subsidiaries in the US and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.adcytherix.com.

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