ADARx Pharmaceuticals to Present Onvuzosiran (ADX-324) Phase 1/2 Clinical Data Supporting the Ongoing Phase 3 STOP-HAE Clinical Trial at the 2026 Annual EAACI Congress

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, announced today that Phase 1/2 clinical data for onvuzosiran, an investigational small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic candidate being evaluated for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), will be presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) being held June 12-15, 2026, in Istanbul, Turkey. The presentation will include the design of the ongoing Phase 3 STOP-HAE clinical trial.

“While important advances have been made in the treatment of HAE, many patients continue to navigate the practical and emotional impact of their disease and the demands associated with ongoing therapy,” said Mauro Cancian, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Allergy, Department of Systems Medicine, University Hospital of Padua, Padua, Italy. “Continued innovation in this area remains a focus related to maintaining disease control while simplifying long-term management for patients. I look forward to presenting data on behalf of my fellow investigators at EAACI for this new approach to treating HAE that has the potential to prevent attacks with reduced treatment burden for patients.”

Poster presentation details:

Title: “Onvuzosiran Provides Deep and Sustained Reduction of Plasma Kallikrein Levels for the Treatment of HAE” (Abstract number: 100399)

Session: Flash Talks session (L-FT04) entitled Immune deficiencies and autoimmunity

Date/Time: Saturday June 13, from 8:45 – 9:45 am TRT

Location: Istanbul Congress Center, Room Glasgow

About HAE and Onvuzosiran (ADX-324)

HAE is a rare genetic disorder characterized by recurrent, unpredictable attacks of swelling that can be painful, disabling, and life-threatening. These attacks result from dysregulation of the kallikrein-kinin system (KKS), which regulates blood pressure, inflammation, coagulation and pain. Prekallikrein (PKK) is a critical protein in the plasma kallikrein pathway that activates a second protein called kallikrein, which, if present, produces bradykinin, a potent vasodilator. A dysfunctional KKS leads to excessive release of bradykinin which causes the swelling attacks in HAE.

Onvuzosiran is an investigational siRNA therapy designed to inhibit PKK generation at the mRNA level and reduce the production of plasma PKK, thereby averting bradykinin generation and potentially preventing HAE attacks. Compared to currently approved prophylactic treatments, onvuzosiran is expected to decrease PKK to a greater degree, offering the potential for greater and more durable control of kallikrein activity, which is expected to result in a higher proportion of patients remaining attack-free with a less frequent dosing regimen. Onvuzosiran is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 STOP-HAE clinical trial (https://stophae.com) and has received Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of patients with HAE from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge science into next-generation RNA medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas. We have developed technology to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies with the goal of delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. ADARx is focused on advancing and expanding a deep pipeline of highly potent, durable and selective RNA-targeted therapeutic candidates, developing product candidates for the treatment of complement-mediated, genetic, cardiovascular, thrombosis, central nervous system and metabolic (obesity) diseases. In addition to our wholly-owned programs, we have entered into a collaboration and license option agreement with AbbVie to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience, immunology and oncology. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contacts Investors: ir@adarx.com Media: teri@redhousecomms.com