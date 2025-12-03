ADARx Pharmaceuticals Appoints Mary Tagliaferri, M.D., to its Board of Directors

– Dr. Tagliaferri is a proven executive recognized for advancing innovative therapies across immunology, oncology and other serious diseases –

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Mary Tagliaferri, M.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Tagliaferri is a seasoned Chief Medical Officer and senior leader who, over a three-decade-long career, has overseen clinical development, drug safety, regulatory strategy and value-creation pathways for clinical-stage and commercial-stage assets. She has operational and leadership experience across both emerging and established biotechnology organizations and she has served as an independent board member for multiple public and private biotechnology companies.

“Dr. Tagliaferri brings extraordinary depth of operational, clinical and strategic expertise to our Board, including the successful execution of numerous development programs, from early discovery through late-stage commercialization,” said Dr. Zhen Li, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADARx. “Her drug development knowledge across various therapeutic areas, coupled with her experience guiding organizations through clinical and regulatory milestones, will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline and continue building a differentiated, science-driven company.”

“I am honored to join the Board of ADARx at such a pivotal time in its trajectory, and I look forward to contributing my insights and working alongside the leadership team and fellow directors to help position the company for success,” said Dr. Tagliaferri. “ADARx has created a culture rooted in excellence and, I believe, is poised to shape the next generation of RNA technologies to discover and develop life-changing medicines.”

Dr. Tagliaferri currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer and SVP at Nektar Therapeutics, where she is responsible for leading clinical development and medical strategy for a broad portfolio of oncology and immunology programs, and for establishing key strategic partnerships. She currently serves on the board of directors of Iambic Therapeutics. Prior to Nektar, she served as Chief Medical Officer for KangLaiTe-USA, a privately-held biotechnology company in the oncology space. Dr. Tagliaferri was also a Co-Founder, President and Chief Medical Officer of BioNovo, where she led clinical drug development strategy and operations as well as global regulatory affairs. Dr. Tagliaferri earned her M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and a B.S. degree from Cornell University. She has been a lead author or contributor to approximately 100 peer-reviewed journal publications.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge science into next-generation RNA medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas. We have developed technology to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies with the goal of delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. ADARx is focused on advancing and expanding a deep pipeline of highly potent, durable and selective RNA-targeted therapeutic candidates, developing product candidates for the treatment of complement-mediated, genetic, cardiovascular, thrombosis, central nervous system and metabolic (obesity) diseases. In addition to our wholly-owned programs, we have entered into a collaboration and license option agreement with AbbVie to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience, immunology and oncology. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.

