Adaptive Biotechnologies to Participate in Jefferies Fireside Chat Series on Minimal Residual Disease

December 10, 2025 
1 min read

SEATTLE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced Dr. Harlan Robins, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder and Susan Bobulsky, Chief Commercial Officer, MRD will be participating in a Jefferies fireside chat to discuss Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) in Hematology/Oncology with deep dive into the clonoSEQ assay technology. The call will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may reach out to their Jefferies sales representative for details.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

ADAPTIVE INVESTORS
Karina Calzadilla, Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
201-396-1687
investors@adaptivebiotech.com

ADAPTIVE MEDIA
Erica Jones, Associate Corporate Communications Director
206-279-2423
media@adaptivebiotech.com


Washington State Events
Adaptive Biotechnologies
