Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

“We delivered an outstanding second quarter, achieving profitability in our MRD business with accelerating top- and bottom-line growth,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “With 42% MRD revenue growth, 37% clonoSEQ volume growth and positive MRD adjusted EBITDA, we’re raising our MRD revenue guidance and lowering total company cash burn targets. We’re executing with discipline, urgency and precision to drive impact in MRD, advance Immune Medicine and create lasting value for patients, partners and shareholders.”

Recent Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $58.9 million. The MRD business, which contributed 85% of revenue, grew 42% versus the second quarter of 2024.

The MRD business achieved profitability in the second quarter of 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million.

clonoSEQ test volume in the second quarter of 2025 grew 37% to 25,321 tests delivered versus the second quarter of 2024.

Launched integration of clonoSEQ into Flatiron’s OncoEMR, an industry-leading electronic medical record platform for community oncology.

Implemented NovaSeq X Plus for clonoSEQ clinical sequencing.

Recognized $5.5 million in MRD pharma regulatory milestone revenue.

Raising full year 2025 MRD revenue guidance to a new range of $190 million to $200 million, implying annual growth of 31% to 37%.

Reducing total company full year 2025 cash burn guidance to a new range of $45 million to $55 million.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue was $58.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, representing a 36% increase from the second quarter in the prior year. MRD revenue was $49.9 million for the quarter, representing a 42% increase from the second quarter in the prior year. Immune Medicine revenue was $8.9 million for the quarter, representing a 13% increase from the second quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were $83.9 million, compared to $90.5 million in the second quarter of the prior year, which included $7.2 million of long-lived assets impairment charges, representing a decrease of 7%. Excluding the prior period impact of the long-lived assets impairment charges, operating expenses for the second quarter of 2025 increased 1% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Interest and other income, net was $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.8 million in the second quarter of the prior year. Interest expense from our revenue interest purchase agreement was $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Net loss was $25.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $46.2 million for the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $21.4 million for the second quarter of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $222.0 million as of June 30, 2025.

2025 Updated Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full year revenue for the MRD business to be between $190 million and $200 million, updated from the previous range between $180 million and $190 million. No revenue guidance is provided for the Immune Medicine business.

We expect full year total company operating expenses, including cost of revenue, to be between $335 million and $345 million.

We expect full year total company cash burn to be between $45 million and $55 million, updated from the previous range between $50 million and $60 million.

Management will provide further details on the outlook during the conference call.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Adaptive Biotechnologies will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed at http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 90 days after the event.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations and unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets, which are prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release also includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation adjusted for interest and other income, net, interest expense, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment costs for long-lived assets, restructuring expense and share-based compensation expense. We define our segment Adjusted EBITDA in the same way to the extent the net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and adjustments are allocable to each segment. We have provided reconciliations of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate the financial performance of our business and segments and to evaluate the effectiveness of our strategies. We present these figures because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments we make. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, does not reflect:

all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

changes in our working capital needs;

interest expense, which is an ongoing element of our costs to operate;

income tax (expense) benefit, which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;

the noncash component of employee compensation expense;

long-lived assets impairment costs; and

the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations, such as our restructuring activities and reductions in workforce.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, including segment Adjusted EBITDA, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 58,879 $ 43,190 $ 111,322 $ 85,063 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 17,999 19,317 34,978 37,368 Research and development 24,134 25,353 48,337 55,598 Sales and marketing 23,573 20,314 46,620 42,633 General and administrative 17,786 17,895 35,185 37,492 Amortization of intangible assets 423 424 842 847 Impairment of long-lived assets — 7,205 — 7,205 Total operating expenses 83,915 90,508 165,962 181,143 Loss from operations (25,036 ) (47,318 ) (54,640 ) (96,080 ) Interest and other income, net 2,391 3,766 5,070 7,988 Interest expense (2,948 ) (2,696 ) (5,853 ) (5,689 ) Net loss (25,593 ) (46,248 ) (55,423 ) (93,781 ) Add: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (21 ) 26 (43 ) 52 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (25,614 ) $ (46,222 ) $ (55,466 ) $ (93,729 ) Net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation common shareholders, basic and diluted 152,082,284 147,414,095 150,646,632 146,600,811





Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,163 $ 47,920 Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $154,672 and $174,186, respectively) 154,710 174,374 Accounts receivable, net 44,285 41,731 Inventory, net 8,403 8,440 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,295 11,287 Total current assets 261,856 283,752 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 41,055 48,616 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,338 45,767 Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $24,065 and $33,682, respectively) 24,100 33,660 Restricted cash 2,720 2,897 Intangible assets, net 2,583 3,425 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 2,013 2,287 Total assets $ 496,637 $ 539,376 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,908 $ 7,265 Accrued liabilities 7,205 8,157 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,700 15,838 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,957 10,239 Current portion of deferred revenue 55,301 55,689 Current portion of revenue interest liability, net 3,070 865 Total current liabilities 92,141 98,053 Long-term liabilities Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 74,413 79,148 Deferred revenue, less current portion 20,032 27,256 Revenue interest liability, net, less current portion 130,495 132,414 Other long-term liabilities 20 20 Total liabilities 317,101 336,891 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 152,234,772 and 147,773,744 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 15 14 Additional paid-in capital 1,538,919 1,506,353 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 73 166 Accumulated deficit (1,359,290 ) (1,303,824 ) Total Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shareholders’ equity 179,717 202,709 Noncontrolling interest (181 ) (224 ) Total shareholders’ equity 179,536 202,485 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 496,637 $ 539,376

Adjusted EBITDA

The following is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ (25,614 ) $ (46,222 ) $ (55,466 ) $ (93,729 ) Interest and other income, net (2,391 ) (3,766 ) (5,070 ) (7,988 ) Interest expense 2,948 2,696 5,853 5,689 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,502 5,003 9,233 10,217 Impairment of long-lived assets — 7,205 — 7,205 Restructuring expense — 680 — 1,724 Share-based compensation expense 13,359 12,958 25,506 27,256 Adjusted EBITDA $ (7,196 ) $ (21,446 ) $ (19,944 ) $ (49,626 )

Segment Information (Including Segment Adjusted EBITDA)

The following sets forth segment information for the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):