Adaptimmune to Participate in Scientific and Medical Conferences this November and December

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Oxford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP), a company working to redefine the treatment of solid tumor cancers with cell therapy, today announced presence and presentations at key scientific and medical conferences in November and December.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 39 th annual meeting, November 6-10, Houston, TX

Podium presentation: “Delivering on the Promise of Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors: T-cell Therapy for Synovial Sarcoma” / Jo Brewer, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Adaptimmune. Scheduled for November 8, 1:45-3:20 PM CST, Session 106d: Biotech Breakthroughs – Solid Tumor IO at the Tipping Point. Podium presentation: “Translational analyses reveal mechanisms of afami-cel’s anti-tumor activity in synovial sarcoma” / Mihaela Druta, MD, Vice Chair, Sarcoma Center, Moffitt Cancer Center. Scheduled for November 8, 3:50 PM – 5:25 PM CST, Oral Abstract Session 1.



Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2024 annual meeting, November 13-16, San Diego, CA

Podium presentation: “Planned Analysis of the Pivotal IGNYTE-ESO Trial of Lete-Cel in Patients with Synovial Sarcoma or Myxoid/Round Cell Liposarcoma” / Sandra D’Angelo, M.D., Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM PST, Session 12: Immunology. Encore podium presentation: “Translational analyses reveal mechanisms of afami-cel’s anti-tumor activity in synovial sarcoma” / Mihaela Druta, M.D., Vice Chair, Sarcoma Center, Moffitt Cancer Center. Scheduled for Saturday, November 16 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM PST, Session 12: Immunology. Encore poster presentation: “Impact of afami-cel on the health state of patients with advanced SyS or MRCLS: cohort 1 of SPEARHEAD-1" / Michael Wagner, M.D., Sarcoma Medical Oncologist, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Scheduled for Thursday, November 14, Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, poster sessions 10:00 - 10:30 AM and 3:00-3:30 PM PST. Sponsored symposium: TECELRA® (afamitresgene autoleucel;'afami-cel’) Cell Therapy for Treatment of Eligible Adults with MAGE-A4+ Synovial Sarcoma. Hosted by Sandra D’Angelo, M.D., Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Scheduled for Thursday, November 14 th , 6:30 PM PST. Adaptimmune will host a virtual event to discuss and review the IGNYTE-ESO dataset and the impact of engineered cell therapies on the treatment landscape in sarcoma. The event will feature Sandra D’Angelo, M.D., Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, an investigative clinician in both the SPEARHEAD and IGNYTE-ESO clinical trials, author and presenter of the IGNYTE-ESO data update at CTOS. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. The virtual event will take place on Monday, November 18, 2024 from 2:30 PM ET to 3:30 PM ET. To register, click here



American Society of Hematology (ASH) 66 th Annual Meeting, December 7-10, San Diego, CA

Poster presentation: “Preclinical Proof of Concept for Decentralized Manufacturing of a MAGE-A4/CD8α-Expressing Autologous T-Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors” / Melissa Herman, PhD., Associate Director – Pipeline Research, Adaptimmune (with Galapagos). Scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024, 5:30 – 7:30 PM PST.



About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a fully integrated cell therapy company working to redefine how cancer is treated. With its unique engineered T cell receptor (TCR) platform, the Company is developing personalized medicines designed to target and destroy difficult-to-treat solid tumor cancers and to radically improve the patient’s cancer treatment experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the year ended 31 December, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

