Adagene Adds Industry Veteran Peter Lebowitz to Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced the addition of Peter Lebowitz, MD, Ph.D. to its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board (SAB).

Regarding his appointment to Adagene’s SAB, Lebowitz added, “Adagene’s proprietary SAFEbody masking technology represents an innovative approach to addressing the historical limitations of CTLA-4–targeted therapies by enabling tumor-selective activation of ADG126 and focused depletion of intratumoral regulatory T cells. The encouraging clinical activity in late-line MSS CRC patients is notable, especially given that meaningful activity has generally not been seen with prior immunotherapies. I look forward to working with the Adagene team to help guide the continued clinical development of ADG126, including strategies to advance the program into registration-enabling studies and to further explore its Treg-depleting mechanism as a foundation for future combination approaches.”

“Adding Peter to our SAB is a significant accomplishment, given his vast experience with expediting breakthrough therapies and executing global regulatory strategies for novel molecules. Peter is known for recognizing the early potential of modalities and picking winners. He is one of the few industry veterans who has a track record of advancing new medicines, including advanced biologics, from discovery to commercialization, time and time again. On behalf of the entire Company, we look forward to Peter’s input and welcome him to the Adagene team,” said Peter Luo, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and President of R&D at Adagene.

Peter F. Lebowitz, MD, Ph.D. is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Third Arc Bio, a clinical stage biotech company developing novel multifunctional antibodies for a range of oncology and immunology & inflammation indications. Prior to joining Third Arc, Peter served as the Global Head of Oncology R&D for Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for 13 years, building and driving an end-to-end research and development organization that delivered 13 new drugs to market with over 60 approvals. His innovative approach to drug development resulted in 12 FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designations and 38 New England Journal of Medicine publications for J&J oncology medicines.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, muzastotug (ADG126), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody with FDA Fast Track designation that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. Muzastotug is currently in Phase 1b/2 and Phase 2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multi-specific T-cell engagers.

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SAFEbody® is a registered trademark in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the European Union.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding certain clinical results of ADG126, the potential implications of clinical data for patients, and Adagene’s advancement of, and anticipated preclinical activities, clinical development, regulatory milestones, and commercialization of its product candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to Adagene’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or regulatory approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of Adagene’s drug candidates; Adagene’s ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; Adagene’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; Adagene’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; Adagene’s limited operating history and Adagene’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; Adagene’s ability to enter into additional collaboration agreements beyond its existing strategic partnerships or collaborations, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Adagene’s clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in Adagene’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Adagene, and Adagene undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Raymond Tam

Raymond_tam@adagene.com

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com