Press Releases

Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov. 12, 2024

November 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (“Acumen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that the Company will report third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a business and financial update.

To participate in the live conference call, please register using this link. After registration, you will be informed of the dial-in numbers including PIN. Please register at least one day in advance.

The webcast audio will be available via this link.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.acumenpharm.com.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease patients, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Investors:
Alex Braun
abraun@acumenpharm.com

Media:
AcumenPR@westwicke.com

Earnings Massachusetts
