Acumen Pharmaceuticals to Present Preliminary Baseline Characteristics and Data on Care Experiences and Participation in Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD Trial at the 19th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Conference

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) (Acumen), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that target soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), will present three key poster presentations at the upcoming 19th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference taking place in Boston. The presentations focus on Acumen’s Phase 2 ALTITUDE-AD trial of sabirnetug (ACU193) for the treatment of early AD, including preliminary baseline characteristics of study participants, study participant and partner experience, and treatment expectations and motivations. The conference will be held November 16-19, 2026, both in-person and online.



“These presentations reflect Acumen’s commitment to understanding the biology of early AD as well as the full experience, including the perspectives of patients and care partners living with it every day,” said Eric Siemers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Acumen Pharmaceuticals. “These important insights from our study collaborators and participants in ALTITUDE-AD help keep their needs at the center of our efforts to advance sabirnetug as a potential treatment of choice for AD.”

Acumen’s presentation details are as follows:

Topic: P015 ALTITUDE-AD: Baseline characteristics of participants randomized in a phase 2 trial of sabirnetug in early Alzheimer’s disease

Date/Time: Monday, November 16, 2:00 p.m. - Tuesday, November 17, 5:30 p.m. EST

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: Poster Session 1

Presenting Author: Linda Pao, MD, Medical Director and Principal Investigator, JEM Research Institute

Topic: P023 ALTITUDE-AD: Qualitative interviews assessing treatment expectations and motivations for clinical trial participation in early Alzheimer’s disease

Date/Time: Monday, November 16, 2:00 p.m. - Tuesday, November 17, 5:30 p.m. EST

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: Poster Session 1

Presenting Author: Stephanie Cline, PhD, Health Outcomes Consultant, Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Topic: P024 Perspectives on the care experience in early Alzheimer’s: Narratives from study partners in the ALTITUDE-AD clinical trial

Date/Time: Monday, November 16, 2:00 p.m. - Tuesday, November 17, 5:30 p.m. EST

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: Poster Session 1

Presenting Author: Stephanie Cline, PhD, Health Outcomes Consultant, Acumen Pharmaceuticals

About Sabirnetug (ACU193)

Sabirnetug (ACU193) is a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs), which are a highly toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ, relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, sabirnetug aims to address the hypothesis that soluble AβOs are an early and persistent underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Sabirnetug has been granted Fast Track designation for the treatment of early AD by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study in patients with early AD.

About ALTITUDE-AD (Phase 2)

Initiated in 2024, ALTITUDE-AD is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug (ACU193) infusions administered once every four weeks in slowing cognitive and functional decline as compared to placebo in participants with early Alzheimer's disease. The study has enrolled 542 individuals with early Alzheimer’s disease (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) at multiple investigative sites located in the United States, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. Topline results are expected in late 2026. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT06335173.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Acumen’s scientific founders pioneered research on AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are early and persistent triggers of Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193), a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs, in its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial ALTITUDE-AD (NCT06335173) in early symptomatic AD, following positive results in its Phase 1 trial INTERCEPT-AD. Acumen is investigating a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug using Halozyme’s proprietary ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Acumen is also collaborating with JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop an Enhanced Brain Delivery™ (EBD™)-enabled therapy for Alzheimer’s disease utilizing a transferrin-receptor-targeting blood-brain barrier-penetrating technology. The company is headquartered in Newton, Mass. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “seeks,” “aims,” “plans,” “potential,” “will,” “milestone” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Acumen’s business and the therapeutic potential of Acumen’s product candidate, sabirnetug (ACU193).. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of geopolitical events and macroeconomic conditions, such as rising inflation and interest rates, supply disruptions and uncertainty of credit and financial markets. These and other risks concerning Acumen’s programs are described in additional detail in Acumen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in Acumen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Alex Braun

abraun@acumenpharm.com

Media:

ICR Healthcare

AcumenPR@icrhealthcare.com