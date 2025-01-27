Acuitive Technologies, Inc. Appoints Dr. Wayne Berberian as Chief Medical Officer

Acuitive Technologies announces the appointment of Dr. Wayne Berberian as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Berberian will drive the company’s strategy behind new product development of first-in-class musculoskeletal tissue regenerative products that repair, restore and regenerate damaged or diseased tissue and improve patient outcomes.





ALLENDALE, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuitive Technologies (Acuitive), a leading orthopedic medical device company focused on complex soft tissue repair and regeneration, announces the appointment of Wayne Berberian, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer. He will provide the clinical direction for the development of regenerative orthopedic products from the company’s portfolio of innovative biomaterials.

With over 30 years of experience in senior clinical, educational, and medical executive roles for leading institutions, such as Rutgers Univ. Hospital, Rutgers Univ., New Jersey Medical School, and Hackensack Univ. Medical Center, he has a proven record of making impactful medical decisions. As a full Professor at the Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, he uses cutting-edge orthopedic technologies to drive innovation and deliver outstanding patient care.

In addition to his prolific professional accomplishments and numerous medical accolades, Dr. Berberian has authored more than 100 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts, books, monographs, chapters, grants, and reports, and has presented over 150 lectures on “state of the art” topics. His experience and expertise will help lead Acuitive to the forefront of regenerative orthopedics that will touch millions of lives.

“I am thrilled to join Acuitive Technologies at such a transformative time,” said Wayne Berberian. “I’m impressed by their unique ability to deliver patient-centric tissue regenerative solutions and mitigate the complications of current biodegradable materials. I look forward to joining their clinical decision team and making personalized treatment recommendations possible for multiple degenerative diseases for the first time. This technology has a significant transformational impact on orthopedic healthcare – repairing and regenerating musculoskeletal diseases, maximizing patient outcomes, and reducing the inefficiencies that arise from ineffective devices that can lead to secondary complications and additional surgery.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Berberian to the Acuitive team at a pivotal time for the company” said Mike McCarthy, CEO of Acuitive. “Our capabilities along with multiple healthcare partners are enabling us to build pioneering products that solve clinical problems and enhance patient care and outcomes. Dr. Berberian’s extensive experience as a clinician and educator along with his deep understanding of healthcare innovations makes him the perfect fit to help drive the growth of our product portfolio.”

About Acuitive

Acuitive is a biotechnology company developing innovative regenerative biomaterials for orthopedic devices that participate in the natural healing process of musculoskeletal tissues. Together with its surgeon customers, Acuitive is driven to improve patient outcomes by delivering best in class tissue regenerative solutions. More information is available at www.acuitivetech.com.

