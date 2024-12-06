AcuamarkDx Welcomes Two New Board Members

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acuamark Diagnostics (AcuamarkDx), an early cancer detection technology company, today announced the addition of two new members, Tim Gordon and Chiara Gabbi, MD, PhD, to its board of directors.





“We are very pleased to welcome Tim and Chiara to the AcuamarkDx Board of Directors,” said Bernard Peperstraete, MD, Co-Founder & CEO of AcuamarkDx. “Their combined expertise in financial strategy and clinical research will greatly complement the board as the company advances its technology through clinical development and moves to commercialization. Tim has led numerous companies through financings, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs, while Chiara brings great depth and richness from the scientific and medical perspective.”

Mr. Gordon brings 40 years of experience at Ernst & Young in audit and financial advisory services for both US-based and global health and life sciences companies. He has guided many companies through IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, commercialization and financial change. A graduate of Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program, Mr. Gordon is recognized for his strategic capability and pragmatic approach to solving complex problems. He is a UK Chartered Accountant and US CPA.

Dr. Gabbi is an innovative physician-scientist with more than 20 years of experience in clinical and translational medicine in metabolic diseases, hepatology, cancer, personalized medicine and genomics in large, multicenter trials. She has served as a scientific and strategic consultant in the life sciences and has significant experience in research funding mechanisms. She holds a PhD in medical science from Karolinska Institutet, an MD with specialization in Internal Medicine from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, and a certificate in clinical research from Harvard Medical School.

AcuamarkDx designed the first qPCR + methylation-based diagnostic technology specifically optimized for highly accurate early cancer signal detection from blood. The company’s most recent clinical data show the best-performing models achieved 92% sensitivity at 97% specificity across colorectal cancer stages 1-4 (publication pending). The company has raised approximately $25 million to date and is currently preparing for a Series B fundraising to accelerate its clinical development and build further clinical feasibility in colorectal cancer.

“Acuamark has engineered a highly advanced technology with the potential to make regular, accessible, accurate early cancer detection for all patients a reality,” said Mr. Gordon. “I’m excited to join the board of Acuamark at a pivotal time in its journey to bring accurate early cancer detection to all patients. As an early investor, I have followed the company’s progress for many years, and I remain impressed with the quality of the team, robust high-margin business model, and advanced level of technical innovation.”

“I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission of introducing an invaluable early cancer detection tool into clinical practice. This technology has the potential to significantly improve cancer patients’ survival and reduce the economic burden on healthcare systems,” said Dr. Gabbi.

About Acuamark Diagnostics Inc.

Acuamark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company developing an innovative, ultra-sensitive, automatable technology designed for more reliable and cost-effective early-cancer detection. The blood-based assays are intended to solve for the classic diagnostic tradeoff, providing both highly sensitive and highly specific results at scale that can make regular, sequential cancer monitoring the standard of primary care. With its accurate early-stage cancer detection, Acuamark aims to shift treatment to earlier stages of disease to improve patient outcomes, reduce the economic burden associated with detecting cancer at a late stage and advance a more equitable model of care.

For more information about Acuamark Diagnostics, please visit www.acuamarkdx.com.

Contacts



Katie Morris, PhD

katiemorris@ententeinc.com