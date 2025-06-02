Actym Therapeutics Announces Issuance of US Patents

Actym Therapeutics has strengthened its IP portfolio with two newly issued patents covering its novel STACT™ biological platform technology and therapeutic agents utilizing the platform.

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actym Therapeutics, a clinical-stage therapeutic product development and platform company, today announced the issuance of US patent Nos. 12,201,653 and 12,226,439 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. These patents pertain to Actym’s novel therapeutic modality, which utilizes engineered bacteria designed to attenuate TLR-mediated systemic cytokine production, thereby improving their safety and tolerability when administered systemically to patients.

Actym’s biological STACT™ (S. Typhimurium-Attenuated Cancer Therapy) platform harnesses the power of a systemically administered genetically modified bacterial vehicle to deliver multiplexed plasmid payloads directly to the site of disease, which are then locally amplified to produce a therapeutic effect. The bacterial vehicle has been engineered such that two or more genes that regulate expression and/or characteristics of lipopolysaccharide, flagella and curli fimbriae are modified. The result of these genetic modifications includes a reduction in TLR-2, TLR-4 and TLR-5 signaling, and is intended to improve the safety profile and increase tumor infiltration of the STACT™ platform to make it an effective method for delivering payloads directly to the site of disease.

“These patents expand our IP portfolio, further supporting the foundation underlying the STACT™ biological platform and providing a strong value proposition for Actym’s investors and prospective partners. They reflect STACT™’s unique design to address the key challenges of drug delivery – localizing drug activity at the site of disease to minimize toxicity to healthy tissues and enabling the delivery of multiple payloads to modulate multiple pathways involved in the disease process,” said Tom Smart, chief executive officer for Actym.

About STACT™ Biological Platform

Actym Therapeutics’ proprietary STACT™ biological platform is highly modular, multi-faceted and enables cell-, microenvironment-, and tissue-targeted delivery of large, multiplexed plasmid payloads via systemic administration. Expression of payloads, including therapeutic RNA, protein, peptide, and gene editing effectors, can be enabled in either the bacterial vehicle or targeted human cells. Additionally, its engineered auxotrophy allows for tissue-specific localization and enrichment for both oncology and non-oncology indications. Actym’s lead product candidate, ACTM-838, utilizes the STACT™ biological platform to deliver IL-15plex and eSTING payloads directly into the tumor microenvironment, resulting in local engagement of anti-tumor innate and adaptive immunity, while minimizing systemic immune-mediated toxicity.

About Actym Therapeutics

Actym Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company backed by leading investors and is focused on transforming the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases using its proprietary STACT™ biological platform. Actym’s first clinical asset, ACTM-838, is currently being evaluated in patients with solid tumors in a Phase 1 clinical trial to establish safety and proof-of-mechanism of the therapeutic asset and the underlying STACT™ biological platform. For more information, please visit www.actymthera.com.

For Actym Therapeutics

Tom Smart, CEO

E-Mail: info@actymthera.com