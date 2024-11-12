Actio Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actio Biosciences, a biotechnology company leveraging a novel platform approach to genetics and precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared underlying biology in both rare and common diseases, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November and December 2024. Details are as follows:





Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference Actio’s CEO David Goldstein, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 4:10 p.m. ET, and one-on-one investor meetings



Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biotech Symposium Management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings on Thursday, December 12, 2024



Actio Biosciences is leveraging advances in precision medicine to develop new therapeutics that target shared genetics in rare and common diseases—bringing meaningful medicines from one to many. Applying its expertise in genetics, drug discovery and data sciences, Actio seeks to identify programs where both biological and technical risk can be minimized to streamline the drug development process and bring forward exceptionally potent and precisely targeted therapeutics. Actio is advancing two lead rare disease programs with first-in-class potential for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease, Type 2C (CMT2C) and genetic epilepsy. The CMT2C program is expected to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial in early 2025, with the genetic epilepsy program entering a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2025. Founded in October 2021, the San Diego-based company is led by leaders in genetics and drug development and backed by top healthcare investors. For more information, please visit ActioBiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

