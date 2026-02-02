Actinogen receives positive Interim Analysis recommendation from its independent Data Monitoring Committee to continue the XanaMIA pivotal Alzheimer’s disease trial

XanaMIA trial fully enrolled with final results expected in November 2026

SYDNEY, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX: ACW) announces that the XanaMIA pivotal Alzheimer’s disease (AD) trial’s independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has recommended that the trial continue without amendment after its interim analysis. In doing so, the DMC determined that the unblinded safety and efficacy data it reviewed support continuing the trial to its expected completion in November this year.

Highlights:

In a confidential process designed to preserve the statistical power of the trial, the external DMC considered unblinded safety and efficacy data from approximately 37% of the expected final dataset, including 136 participants with one or more efficacy datapoints and 52 participants who had finished the full 36 weeks of treatment. All ACW staff and XanaMIA trial personnel remain blinded to participant treatment assignment

Following the positive DMC recommendation, the XanaMIA trial will continue to treat ongoing participants with either Xanamem ® 10 mg or placebo for a total of 36 weeks – enrolment of the final 247 th participant occurred in December last year and the last participant’s final evaluation visit is expected in September this year

10 mg or placebo for a total of 36 weeks – enrolment of the final 247 participant occurred in December last year and the last participant’s final evaluation visit is expected in September this year Topline final results are due in November of this year, with subsequent presentation at a key Alzheimer’s disease scientific meeting and publication in a peer-reviewed journal

All XanaMIA participants are potentially eligible to participate in the open-label extension (OLE) phase of the trial and will receive active Xanamem 10 mg

A second and final global pivotal trial, similar to XanaMIA but larger, will commence in 2027 along with open-label and clinical pharmacology trials. This relatively streamlined path to approval in the US, including the design of the new trials, was agreed with the FDA in a Type C meeting last year.



Actinogen CEO and MD, Dr Steven Gourlay said:

“The positive recommendation from our independent Data Monitoring Committee is an important milestone in the successful conduct of our XanaMIA pivotal trial in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. We look forward to November when we can report final results for the full dataset of 247 participants. We anticipate that many XanaMIA participants will take up the opportunity for a longer period of active Xanamem therapy in the new open-label extension phase of the trial which will run for approximately two years.”

Dr Dana Hilt, CMO, commented:

“We are highly confident in the expert review conducted by the Data Monitoring Committee which was chaired by Dr Hans Moebius, who is a highly experienced Alzheimer’s leader and trials expert. Xanamem has the potential to be a game-changer for Alzheimer’s patients as a safe and effective oral therapy to slow or halt disease progression.”

An exciting year ahead

The 2026-year heralds further key late-stage milestones for Actinogen in its Xanamem development program.

In addition to this announcement regarding the positive outcome of the interim analysis for the XanaMIA trial, the company expects to announce the publication of the results of its XanaCIDD phase 2a major depressive disorder trial in a peer-reviewed journal during the coming months.

Preparations continue for an open-label extension trial to allow all participants in the XanaMIA trial to access longer-term active Xanamem therapy. All participants in the OLE will receive active Xanamem 10 mg once daily for up to 25 months’ treatment. The OLE will provide longer term safety data for at least 14 months for all participants and measure key efficacy endpoints such as the CDR-SB, cognition and activities of daily living.

The Company expects to receive scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency on its Xanamem Alzheimer’s development program in the second quarter and to attend and present at several industry and partnering conferences throughout the year.

Topline final safety and efficacy results for the full 36 weeks of treatment from all participants in the XanaMIA AD trial will be available in November 2026. Positive XanaMIA results will position Xanamem as a unique and differentiated oral therapy – the first to convincingly slow and potentially stabilize Alzheimer’s disease progression.

The company announced today that it is fully funded beyond the XanaMIA results in November by way of a strongly supported placement to existing and new institutional shareholders, and a share purchase plan which provides all Actinogen shareholders the opportunity to participate.

About Actinogen Medical

Actinogen Medical (ACW) is an ASX-listed, biotechnology company in the late clinical stages of development for Xanamem® (emestedastat), its novel oral therapy for Alzheimer’s disease and depression. The Company is based in Sydney, Australia with operations and clinical trials in Australia and the US. Xanamem, has been studied in eight clinical trials with more than approximately 500 people treated to date and has a promising safety and efficacy profile. ACW’s ongoing clinical trial, XanaMIA, is a phase 2b/3 trial of 247 participants with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD), treated for 36 weeks, followed by an open-label extension phase. The trial is now closed for recruitment and will report topline final results in November this year.

About Xanamem (emestedastat)

Xanamem’s novel mechanism of action is to control the level of cortisol in the important areas of the brain through the inhibition of the cortisol synthesis enzyme, 11β-HSD1, without blocking normal production of cortisol by the adrenal glands. Xanamem is a first-in-class, once-a-day pill designed to deliver high levels of brain cortisol control in regions where 11β-HSD1 is highly expressed such as the hippocampus. Chronically elevated cortisol is associated with progression in Alzheimer’s Disease and excess cortisol is known to be toxic to brain cells. Elevated cortisol is also associated with depressive symptoms. Xanamem has demonstrated excellent brain target engagement and in human trials has shown potential to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease and improve depressive symptoms in patients with moderately severe depression. To view Xanamem’s two-minute Mechanism of Action animation, click here.

Xanamem is an investigational product and is not approved for use outside of a clinical trial by the FDA or by any global regulatory authority. Xanamem® is a trademark of Actinogen Medical.

