Press Releases

Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that Dr. Neal Walker, Aclaris’ Chief Executive Officer and other members of Aclaris’ senior leadership team will participate in a fireside chat during the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City. The discussion will take place on Tuesday December 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM EST.

A live and archived webcast will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/. The webcast will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


Pennsylvania Events
