Aclaris Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $50.0 Million Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 7,785,714 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.50 per share and, in lieu of shares of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 6,500,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $3.49999 per share, which equals the offering price per share of the common stock less the $0.00001 exercise price per share of each pre-funded warrant. All of the shares of common stock and the pre-funded warrants are to be sold by Aclaris.

The offering includes participation from TCGX, RA Capital Management, Invus and a large mutual fund.

The gross proceeds to Aclaris from the offering are expected to be approximately $50.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aclaris. The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler, Cantor and LifeSci Capital are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering.

The shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Aclaris pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-298084) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2026 and automatically became effective upon filing. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Piper Sandler & Co., 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55401, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Aclaris’ current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the expected gross proceeds from the offering and the closing date of the offering. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and such other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of Aclaris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings Aclaris makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available under the “SEC Filings” page of the “Investors” section of Aclaris’ website at www.aclaristx.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Aclaris as of the date of this release, and Aclaris assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts

Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

(484) 329-2125

wroberts@aclaristx.com