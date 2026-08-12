Aclarion Receives Notice of Allowance for Patent Advancing Accuracy and Adoption of Nociscan’s MR Spectroscopy (MRS) Scan Process

Patent protects the precision of MRS data capture within the target disc — a critical step in the Nociscan workflow

Designed to reduce scan time, support faster technologist onboarding and deliver more reproducible results across imaging centers

Extends Aclarion's IP protection to over 65 issued and pending patents worldwide, complementing its broader portfolio covering spectroscopy acquisition, data processing, biomarkers and analytics





BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application titled “Multi-Voxel Prescription for Lumbar Disc Evaluation.”

"This invention addresses an important challenge at the front end of MR Spectroscopy — ensuring that the locations that matter are sampled within the anatomical target," said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. "Better data in means better data out. By reducing the challenges of voxel positioning and lowering the risk of repeat scans, this patent has the potential to improve the efficiency of the Nociscan experience for imaging technologists and patients alike. Equally important, it helps ensure that physicians and patients receive a consistent, high-quality Nociscan experience regardless of where or by whom the scan is performed."

The allowed claims address a significant efficiency and quality challenge in MRS-based disc evaluation. By displaying both plan and shifted voxel locations during scan prescription, the innovation is designed to reduce the trial-and-error associated with voxel positioning, minimize the need for multiple scan series when optimal placement is uncertain, and lower the chance of a repeat study due to suboptimal voxel placement. Together, these improvements are designed to deliver a more efficient and consistent scan experience.

At a technical level, the patent covers Aclarion's method for precisely positioning the MRS sampling locations within the lumbar disc during scan setup. Nociscan analyzes chemical shifts in intervertebral discs, and scanning these small anatomical structures precisely presents a meaningful technical challenge. Different chemical shifts can correspond to different physical sampling locations, making it critical that the scan does not inadvertently extend beyond the disc boundary and sample adjacent tissue.

This patent covers methods and systems that account for this effect during scan prescription and ensure that the data Nociscan analyzes reflects the disc itself, not surrounding structures or unwanted endplate lipid signals. These capabilities are designed to improve MRS data reliability, simplify the acquisition workflow, and reduce scan variability across sites and MRI technologists.

"From the early days of our company to today, purpose-driven innovation has opened doors to new capabilities that advance our mission of helping physicians identify the true source of a patient’s pain," said James Abel, Vice President of Engineering at Aclarion. "This technical advancement stands as an example of our commitment to never stop pursuing improvements to help physicians, technologists, and the patients they serve who suffer from debilitating back pain."

Once issued, the patent would extend Aclarion's intellectual property protection into the MRS scan-prescription stage, complementing the Company's broader portfolio of over 65 issued and pending patents worldwide, covering spectroscopy acquisition, data processing, biomarkers, and analytics.

Chronic low back pain is a global healthcare problem with approximately 266 million people worldwide suffering from degenerative spine disease and low back pain. Aclarion's Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan demonstrates a 97% surgical success rate when all Nociscan-positive discs are treated.

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here .

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding that this patent will be issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) and that it has the potential to improve the efficiency of the Nociscan experience for imaging technologists and patients alike. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com