ACG appoints Philippe Azzi as Sales Director, North America

ACG, a leading supplier of integrated manufacturing solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, has strengthened its North American leadership team with the appointment of Philippe Azzi as Sales Director for the region, supporting the company's continued expansion and growth ambitions.

In his new role, Philippe will focus on strengthening customer relationships, expanding ACG's presence in key markets and building closer partnerships with pharmaceutical research and development teams. His appointment comes as ACG advances its strategy to establish a local manufacturing presence in North America, complementing its existing global operations. Philippe brings more than 30 years’ international sales experience, including 16 years in the pharmaceutical industry. He joins from SGD Pharma, where he served as Senior Director, Head of Sales and Business Development. Earlier in his career, he spent more than 15 years with Capsugel. His international experience spans Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. As part of his remit, Philippe will work to extend ACG's reach beyond its established customer base in the northeastern and midwestern United States, identifying opportunities for growth across western US markets, Canada and Puerto Rico. Rafael Costa, Vice President at ACG, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Philippe to ACG. His appointment reflects our commitment to building closer relationships with customers, strengthening our regional capabilities and supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers with the innovation, reliability and expertise they need to bring products to market." Philippe Azzi added: "I have followed ACG's growth and international expansion for some time and have been particularly impressed by its vision and customer-focused approach. This is an exciting time to join the business as we strengthen our presence in North America. "Pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly looking for partners who can contribute to product development and provide reliable supply. ACG has the global footprint, expertise and innovation capabilities to deliver on those expectations.” The appointment reinforces ACG's commitment to supporting pharmaceutical manufacturers across North America through closer customer collaboration, advanced capsule technologies and an increasingly localised supply network. About ACG For over sixty five years, ACG has been innovating production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. As the world’s most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, ACG produces capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and inspection and traceability solutions, all compliant with international standards. ACG partners with customers in 138 countries to solve complex manufacturing challenges and improve global health outcomes. Media Contact:

madhurima.chakraborty@acg-world.com