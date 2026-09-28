Accuray and Samsung NeuroLogica Advance Volumetric Imaging Collaboration for the Accuray CyberKnife® Platform

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) today announced that it had entered into agreements with Samsung HME America, Inc., dba NeuroLogica Corp. ("Samsung NeuroLogica") to pursue advanced volumetric imaging capabilities for the CyberKnife® System. The announcement coincides with the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, where the companies are highlighting their collaboration. The collaboration represents another example of Accuray's strategy to address customer priorities through targeted partnerships that bring together complementary expertise.

Accuray customers have consistently identified imaging capabilities that enhance treatment efficiency and informed decision-making as important priorities. Through this collaboration, Samsung NeuroLogica's experience in mobile computed tomography (CT) and volumetric imaging will be coupled with Accuray's expertise in precision treatment delivery, robotic radiosurgery, and motion management.

"When I joined Accuray, I spoke about the importance of bringing meaningful innovation to customers with greater focus and speed," said Steve La Neve, President and Chief Executive Officer of Accuray. "That requires clarity about where Accuray should lead, where we should collaborate, and how we translate customer priorities into action. Our collaboration with Samsung NeuroLogica reflects that approach by bringing together complementary expertise to pursue opportunities that are expected to help address important customer and patient needs."

Leading practitioners have emphasized to Accuray that volumetric imaging can enhance visualization of patient anatomy in the treatment environment and support future clinical workflows. The collaboration between Accuray and Samsung NeuroLogica is intended to pursue opportunities to bring additional imaging information closer to treatment decision-making while maintaining the regulatory rigor required in radiation oncology.

"We have long been interested in what volumetric imaging could add to CyberKnife's non-coplanar treatment delivery and real-time motion management," said Professor Nicholas van As, Consultant Clinical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and Chief Investigator of the landmark PACE trials, which have helped establish five-fraction radiotherapy as a standard of care for selected patients with localised prostate cancer. "Seeing the target and surrounding anatomy together at the time of treatment could help us make more informed decisions for each patient. Looking further ahead, this could open new possibilities for adapting treatment to the patient's anatomy of the day, alongside real-time motion management during delivery. We are delighted that The Royal Marsden is the first centre worldwide to participate in this Accuray–Samsung NeuroLogica collaboration, exploring what Samsung's volumetric imaging technology could bring to the future of robotic radiosurgery."

"The potential of volumetric imaging alongside robotic radiosurgery extends across thoracic, abdominal and pelvic malignancies," said Jonathan Lischalk, MD, Clinical Director of Radiosurgery at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and Clinical Associate Professor at Georgetown University School of Medicine, who will speak at Accuray's clinical session at ASTRO on Monday, September 28. "For clinicians treating lung, pancreatic and prostate cancers, understanding the relationship between the target and nearby healthy organs at the time of treatment is central to the decisions we make. Exploring how additional imaging information could complement CyberKnife's non-coplanar delivery and real-time motion management is an exciting direction. Looking further ahead, it could also open new possibilities for adapting treatment to changing anatomy. I look forward to discussing these clinical opportunities with colleagues at ASTRO."

The feedback from leading clinicians reinforces the importance of pursuing innovations that can provide additional information at the time of treatment.

"Our team has spent years developing mobile CT, bringing imaging to the patient. The discussion with Accuray begins with a practical clinical need: better visualization of anatomy in the treatment room," said Boris Geyzer, Head of Business, Mobile CT, Samsung HME America. "Samsung NeuroLogica brings deep experience in mobile computed tomography, while Accuray brings precision treatment-delivery expertise and a close understanding of radiotherapy workflows. By bringing these perspectives together, we believe that we can facilitate use of volumetric imaging to address meaningful needs in the treatment room."

The Samsung NeuroLogica collaboration is one component of Accuray's broader strategy to accelerate innovation and product development through a deliberate combination of internally developed technologies and strategic partnerships.

"Customers expect us to move with urgency while maintaining the discipline required in radiation therapy," La Neve added. "We do not believe every capability must be developed internally. In many cases, the strongest path forward is bringing together distinct expertise around a shared customer or patient challenge."

The collaboration will progress through phased development activities as the companies evaluate technical, clinical, and commercial opportunities. No commercial product offering has been announced, and future developments remain subject to ongoing evaluation and applicable regulatory requirements.

The announcement reinforces Accuray's commitment to helping clinicians deliver highly precise treatments while advancing the company's mission to expand the curative power of radiation therapy and improve as many lives as possible.

About Accuray

Accuray is committed to expanding the potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. The company develops unique, market-changing solutions designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases, while making commonly treatable cases easier, helping to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. Accuray is dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery and beyond. Through collaboration with clinicians and administrators, the company aims to empower healthcare professionals to help patients return to their lives faster. Accuray is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, and has facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.accuray.com

About Samsung Healthcare USA

Samsung Healthcare USA is the unified brand for Samsung HME (Healthcare and Medical Equipment) America, bringing advanced medical imaging solutions to healthcare providers across the United States, including Ultrasound, Digital Radiography, and Computed Tomography. Samsung HME America also serves as the global manufacturing center for Samsung's mobile Computed Tomography business, leading the development and production of advanced CT systems used by healthcare providers worldwide. As part of the Samsung Healthcare family, Samsung HME America drives the sales, marketing, service, and support of Samsung Healthcare's imaging solutions across the United States. For more information, please visit: https://usa.samsunghealthcare.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited to, expectations regarding collaborations and strategic partnerships with third parties, including the collaboration with Samsung NeuroLogica, and the company's ability to address customer priorities and bring meaningful innovation to customers. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the company to execute upon its transformation plan; the effect of the global macroeconomic environment on the operations of the company and those of its customers and suppliers; the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products; substantial outstanding indebtedness and its ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants related to its debt; the company's ability to realize the expected benefits of the China joint venture and other partnerships; risks inherent in international operations; the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services; the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue; and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 27, 2026, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Accuray Media Contact



Taylor Bould



Communications Specialist, Accuray



+1 (608) 830-3604



tbould@accuray.com

Samsung Healthcare USA Media Contact



Anthony Tardi



Samsung HME America



978.564.8500



atardi@samsunghme.com

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SOURCE Accuray Incorporated