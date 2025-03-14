Accropeutics Secured $12 Million in Series B Plus Financing

Approximately $12 million additional financing led by Shenzhen Capital Group (SCGC), with participation from existing investor Morningside Ventures, and new investors Leader Venture Investment (SZTI) and Hefei Sci-Tec Venture Capital (HFST).

Cash runway extended into the second half of 2026

NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accropeutics Inc. (Accropeutics), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel therapeutics that target molecular mechanisms of regulated cell death for immune mediated diseases, today announced the closing of its $12 million Series B Plus financing. The round was led by Shenzhen Capital Group (SCGC), an existing investor, with participation from Morningside Ventures, also an existing investor, and new investors Leader Venture Investment (SZTI) and Hefei Sci-Tec Venture Capital (HFST).

The proceeds from the Series B Plus financing will be used to generate more clinical data for AC-101, a RIPK2 inhibitor, in an ongoing Phase Ib clinical trial for patients with Ulcerative Colitis (UC). Accropeutics’ other clinical-stage assets include AC-201, a selective TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, currently in an ongoing Phase II trial for patients with moderate-to-severe Psoriasis, and for multiple additional indications; and AC-003, a RIPK1 inhibitor, currently in an ongoing Phase Ib trial for patients with acute Graft-versus-Host Disease (aGvHD). The company also has multiple I&I assets in the pre-clinical stage.

Dr. Xiaohu (Jason) Zhang, Co-founder and CEO of Accropeutics, stated: " With this round of financing, we are able to continue advancing our lead programs and solidify our position as an innovative, multi-program, clinical-stage biotech company. I am grateful to our existing and new investors, who share our vision that we can transform the treatment landscape for a wide range of I&I diseases with potentially best-in-class therapies. “

About Accropeutics

Accropeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for immune mediated inflammatory disease, by targeting molecular mechanisms of regulated cell death. The company has a robust portfolio of innovative compounds in various stages of development, ranging from lead optimization to clinical testing. AC-101, a selective RIPK2 inhibitor, has completed Phase I clinical trials in Australia and China, and is currently undergoing a Phase Ib trial for Ulcerative Colitis (UC). AC-201, a selective TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, has completed Phase I study in Australia and China, and is currently undergoing a Phase II trial for Psoriasis in China. AC-003, a selective RIPK1 inhibitor, has completed Phase I clinical trials in China and the United States as of August 2023, and is currently undergoing a Phase Ib clinical trial in aGVHD. Accropeutics’ pipeline also includes several assets in the research and pre-clinical stages of development. Accropeutics owns global rights for all of its assets, and boasts 23 issued patents in China, Japan, Korea, US and the EU. For more information, visit www.accropeutics.com

